Prince Charles of England joins the list of those who have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). He’s 71 years old. Not only is the prince in the age group that is very vulnerable to COVID-19, but his 93-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth, would be even more vulnerable. The prince is in self quarantine and so far is doing well. The 2020 Olympic Games that was to be held in Tokyo, Japan has been postponed as a result of this pandemic as well. This Sunday, The iHeart Living Room Concert will air commercial free on the Fox network and iHeart radio stations this Sunday at 9pm including on WDAS-FM. Performers include Alicia Keys, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Tim McGraw and Mariah Carey. The concert will also encourage everyone to support organizations helping victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and first responders. This iHeart Living Room Concert airs this Sunday at 9 p.m.
* * *
Will Bill Cosby be let out of prison? Someone at his prison has tested positive for the coronavirus. Cosby is 82 and legally blind, which makes him especially vulnerable. Harvey Weinstein reportedly tested positive and at press time he was moved to isolation. Will this happen with Cosby? The comedy legend was sentenced to three to 10 years for his conviction of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Low-level offenders are coming out, and Cosby’s team is asking he be put on house arrest as coronavirus is reportedly spreading through the prison.
* * *
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Hart are expecting their second child together. “My Nephew” has two other children from his previous marriage, and he and Eniko Parrish have a 2-year-old son. Congratulations to the Harts.
* * *
In more baby news, congrats to comedian/actor Mike Epps. He and his wife Kyra Robinson just welcomed their first child together. Epps has four daughters from previous relationships. He and Robinson were married last June. The couple welcomed daughter Indiana Rose Epps on March 12. Congrats again!
* * *
Diana Ross has her eighth chart topper on the dance charts right on time for her 76th birthday. The Motown legend has had a string of No. 1 dance chart hits in recent years. They’re club remixes of her previous classics including The Boss and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. Now Ross is celebrating her birthday with another No. 1 hit. Her 1976 classic Love Hangover, which hit No. 1 in its first release, has now done the same as a remix in 2020. Ross, who shares her March 26 birthday with another legend the late Teddy Pendergrass, first topped the charts as a member of The Supremes in 1964 with Where Did Our Love Go. That gives The Boss 56 years on the charting #1 songs … and counting.
* * *
This weekend I’ll be on your TV. UnSung, my favorite music documentary series, is profiling the late great Philadelphia native Billy Paul. Paul’s widow Blanche, who was also his manager, gives us rare insight into the man that gave Philly Soul one of its all-time biggest hits. Billy Paul was a singer/songwriter/producer and has the distinction of giving legendary Philadelphia International Records its very first No. 1 pop hit with Me & Mrs. Jones. Paul won a Grammy and an American Music Award for his performance. The multi-million selling single to this day showcases the jazz, R&B, blues and improvisational skills of this consummate artist. You’ll hear the ups and downs, the racial strife and the battles, career and otherwise, Paul fought and survived. Billy Paul passed at age 80 in 2016. UnSung will celebrate the man behind the legend, and I’m part of the interviews and can’t wait for you to hear about my friends Billy and Blanche. Billy Paul on Unsung airs this Sunday at 10 p.m. on TV One.
* * *
Lyle Waggoner has died. The charismatic actor with the classic leading man looks had a career that took him through TV’s most iconic programs. In the 1960s, Waggoner auditioned for the TV role of Batman, but lost out to Adam West. Later in the decade he landed the role as announcer on The Carol Burnett Show (1967-1978). Waggoner eventually joined the cast along with Vickie Lawrence and Harvey Korman. Waggoner left Burnett’s show after a seven-year run to pursue other roles. He was replaced by Tim Conway. Waggoner then landed his second iconic series as leading man in two incarnations of Wonder Woman from 1976-1979 as leading man to Lynda Carter. After that, Waggoner often joined Carol Burnett for various TV reunions and went into business for himself with movie trailers he’d supply to studios. Carter offered a heartfelt tribute to her former co-star on social media as well. Waggoner was 84.
* * *
We remember jazz legend and native son McCoy Tyner. Performing since he was a teen, the piano prodigy’s association with fellow Philadelphian and jazz legend Benny Golson kicked Tyner’s career off right. Tyner then joined The John Coltrane Quartet. Besides touring and recording together, Tyner wrote The Believer for John Coltrane which was recorded in 1958. The 1960s led to Tyner’s 47-year run of his own albums including Looking Out, What The World Needs Now: The Music Of Burt Bacharach, Uptown/Downtown, Just Feelin’, McCoy Tyner Plays Ellington and Illuminations, just to name a few. The five-time Grammy winner to this day is considered one of the most influential pianists of any genre. Tyner was 81.
* * *
This one through me for a loop because I started in radio playing country music and amongst the all-time biggest legends is the late Kenny Rogers. Rogers began his career as a member of the group First Edition. After some success, the group broke up and Rogers went solo. His career included getting his biggest hits produced and written by Lionel Richie (Lady), The Bee Gees (Islands In The Stream duet with Dolly Parton) and being a part of 1985’s We Are The World to aid famine relief in Africa. Many consider Rogers the first crossover country superstar with massive tours and string of chart hits. His signature song 1978’s The Gambler, was not only a huge hit, but lead to a series of TV movies built around the character of that song. In the last few years, Rogers continued sporadic appearances and performances including a reunion with Richie as they both rerecorded Lady as a duet for Richie’s hit 2012 album Tuskegee. Rogers was 81.
* * *
The 2020 WDAS Women Of Excellence event has been postponed. It’s important to note that this is not a cancellation, but a postponement. A new date will be announced soon.
* * *
Insecure is coming back to HBO. Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales, Jay Ellis and Lil’ Rel Howery will be returning Sunday, April 12 to HBO.
* * *
The Essence Festival has been announced. The legendary magazine is celebrating 50 years in publication. It’s annual New Orleans celebration, which is now Essence’s signature, returns for the Fourth Of July. Patti LaBelle, Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae, Bruno Mars, Raphael Saadiq, Summer Walker, Jidenna and Tamia will all take to the main stage with more acts to come. The Essence Festival will take place July 1-5.
* * *
The Clark Sisters TV bio pic will premiere Easter weekend. The made-for-TV movie will focus on the rise of the sisters from their beginnings in Detroit to gospel royalty. The Clark Sisters mother, Mattie Moss Clark, is played by Aunjanue Ellis (Undercover Brother) and the sisters will be played by Christina Bell (Twinkie), Kierra Sheard (Karen), Shelea Frazier (Dorinda), Raven Goodwin (Denise) and Angela Birchett (Jacky). And yes, gospel singer Kierra Sheard is playing her own mother Karen Clark Sheard in the movie. The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel is produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot and Mary J. Blige and premieres Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
* * *
Taraji P. Henson is on the cover of Essence talking about finding love and her personal “empire.”
* * *
Kerry Washington is on the cover of InStyle magazine for their March fashion issue.
* * *
Tyler Perry is on the cover of Ebony magazine’s Power 100 List for the March 2020 issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.