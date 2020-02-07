Congratulations to our WDAS-FM Women Of Excellence: Bumi Fernandez West, CEO of the Odunde Festival; NBC 10 Anchor Tracy Davidson, weekday mornings 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.; Anita T. Conner, Managing Partner of Anita T. Conner & Associates; Tiffany Tavarez, vice president of Community Relations, Wells Fargo; and Catherine Hicks, Publisher of The Philadelphia Sunday Sun. Log onto wdasfm.com for all the details and the announcements for our WDAS-FM 2020 Women Of Excellence festivities.
***
Oscar-winner Mo’Nique has penned on open letter to Oprah Winfrey. The comedienne has a Showtime special, Mo’Nique And Friends: Live From Atlanta, premiering today. Mo’ takes on The Mighty O for, among other things, being a part of the Russell Simmons and Michael Jackson #MeToo era documentaries. Winfrey has caught flack publicly for not focusing on white accused sexual predators Harvey Weinstein and the late Jeffrey Epstein. Mo’Nique brings this up in her open letter. Winfrey has already dropped her support, her Apple TV distribution and her name from the untitled Drew Dixon documentary. Dixon is a music industry executive and the subject of the untitled documentary which includes her accusations of rape by Simmons, which is now headed to HBO Max. Meanwhile, the Showtime special Mo’Nique And Friends: Live From Atlanta, featuring Donnell Rawlings, Prince T-Dub, Just Nesh, Tone-X and Correy Bell, debuts on Showtime tonight at 10pm.
***
The NAACP Image Awards 2020 will honor Rihanna with the President’s Award. The NAACP released a statement that the singer/songwriter/entrepreneur is being honored for her special achievement and distinguished public service. The heritage civil rights organization is also honoring Rihanna’s philanthropy and commitment to justice. Meanwhile, Angela Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Regina King and Tracee Ellis Ross are among those with multiple nominations. The Neighborhood and black-ish have multiple TV comedy nominations and Queen Sugar and Godfather Of Harlem have multiple TV drama nominations. Multiple film nods went to Us, Queen & Slim, Harriet and Dolemite Is My Name including one for our hometown Philly actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name). Beyoncé, Lizzo and H.E.R. lead the music nominations. The 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards airs Saturday, Feb. 22 on BET.
***
I know many of us have canceled The Oscars, but the show does air this Sunday. Look for a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant among others. Remember Bryant’s Dear Basketball won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018. This year, Cynthia Erivo is up for Best Actress for playing Harriet Tubman, the woman who led hundreds of Black slaves to freedom in America, in the film Harriet. The Academy Awards will once again have no host and air this Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
***
The Super Bowl ratings are in, but first I loved the commercials. Tracee Ellis Ross, Jason Momoa, Hammer and Lil’ Nas X were great. Now over 100 million people tuned in for this year’s big game, but even more tuned in for the halftime show. 103 million checked out Jennifer Lopez and Shakira team up, yes differences were put aside, and hit the stage, and the pole, for the much talked about halftime. The ladies decided sisterhood and positivity in the Latin community would be the overall theme.
***
Michael Strahan, even though he’s winning, has to revisit the past. Strahan, The Good Morning America host/talk show host/game show host/sports analyst is hearing from his ex-wife. Apparently, she’s blown through the money from their $15 million divorce settlement because she wants to revisit the money issues. Published reports say she’s claiming not to be able to live off $18,000 a month. Huh?!!!! She needs $500,000 right away and $250,000 for equestrian/horseback riding for their twin daughters. Strahan’s reps say this isn’t covered in the agreement. My only advice to Michael, I can definitely live off $18,000 a month. Just so you know for the future (smile).
***
Terry Crews is trying to make amends with Gabrielle Union by issuing an apology to her. Crews did a promotional tour for America’s Got Talent (AGT), but when he was asked about Union’s firing and her accusations, he essentially threw her under the bus. Crews said he couldn’t speak to sexism but racism wasn’t an issue for him and the AGT’s diversity was great. Crews caught all kinds of backlash especially since Union took up for Crews when he talked about his own sexual assault experience. Union’s husband Dwyane Wade responded to Crews’ apology with Someone Take His Phone! Ouch! At press time, there’s been no response from Union.
***
Check out the new ABC legal drama called For Life. Aaron Wallace is a wrongly imprisoned man who becomes a lawyer. Wallace then uses his legal knowledge to represent others in the criminal justice system. All while trying to overturn his own conviction and sentence and reunite with his family. Nicholas Pinnock (Captain America: The First Avenger) plays Aaron Wallace and co-stars with Joy Bryant (Parenthood) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Fried Green Tomatoes). 50 Cent is one of the show’s producers with George Tillman Jr. (Soul Food). For Life is slated to debut Tuesday, Feb. 11 on ABC.
***
Speaking of 50 Cent projects, on Power we find out who shot Ghost on Sunday, Feb. 9 on Starz! And, look for my interview on my @WDASPatty Instagram page with actor Joseph Sikora who plays Tommy Egan on Power.
***
My favorite documentary show UnSung is returning Feb. 23 to TV One. UnSung follows some of our favorite performers who don’t get the credit they deserve for their work and how impactful it’s been. The show takes us behind the scenes to show us what happened with those artists and both sides of their journey. This season features Al Jarreau, Roxanne Shante, Goodie Mob, Christopher Williams, Betty Wright and our own Billy Paul. UnSung premieres with Dru Hill at 10pm on Sunday, Feb. 23 on TV One.
***
Kevin Hart is on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine.
***
Rosario Dawson is gracing the cover of Women’s Health and says she’s still going strong with now former presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Corey Booker.
***
Tyler Perry is on the cover of Ebony magazine’s Power 100 List for the March 2020 issue.
***
Check out who’s coming to town:
Friday, Feb. 14: Boyz II Men‘s Valentine’s Day Concert at the Met Philly, Broad and Poplar streets. For tickets and information log onto ticketmaster.com
Saturday, Feb. 15: Valentine’s Day Concert starring Johnny Gill, Next, KeKe Wyatt and Stokley from Mint Condition at The Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. For tickets and information log onto ticketmaster.com
Sunday, Feb. 16: Valentine’s Soul Jam starring The Stylistics, Enchantment, Bloodstone, The Intruders and Peaches & Herb at Ovation Hall at The Ocean Casino & Resort in Atlantic City. For tickets and information log onto ticketmaster.com
Friday, Feb. 28: Tiffany Haddish comedy show at The Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. For tickets and information log onto theborgata.com
Saturday, March 7: The Millennium Tour starring Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins and Sammie at The Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University on Broad Street between Montgomery and Cecil B. Moore avenues. For tickets and information log onto liacourascenter.com.
***
If you would like more info please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.