Sports legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash this past Sunday. Tributes for the Philadelphia-born NBA legend poured in internationally including Italy, where he grew up, Australia, during the tennis matches there, and, of course, here in the Greater Philly area. Bryant’s high school alma mater, Lower Merion High, has done several tributes. Bryant’s fellow Philly natives Holly Robinson Peete, Will Smith, Kevin Hart, Jill Scott, Meek Mill, Gary Dourdan, Nafessa Williams, the 76ers, the Eagles, The Phillies, Mayor Jim Kenney and Gov. Tom Wolf also offered public condolences. Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have also offered tributes along with NBA legends Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Ervin “Magic” Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan. Boyz II Men joined Alicia Keys to open this year’s Grammys with a special tribute performance of “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday.” Kobe’s parents, who live in Las Vegas, are devastated as is Kobe’s wife of nearly 20 years Vanessa and their three surviving daughters. Unfortunately, with the tributes comes the disrespect as well. Those who want to taint Bryant’s name don’t like all that positivity from the tributes and mourning. Please continue to keep the Bryant family and the families of the other victims of the crash in your prayers. At press time, plans for a public memorial are still underway.
***
Terry Crews and Gabrielle Union, is the current host of America’s Got Talent on the outs with the ex-judge? Crews recently was asked about Union’s dismissal from the show “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) and published reports say it has more to do with Union standing up to bigotry and sexism on the set. Crews was also asked about those allegations and he didn’t stand up for Gabrielle. He said he couldn’t speak to the sexism but racism was not his experience on the show. Crews also said the diversity on AGT was the best he’s ever seen in the business, and he loves Heidi Klum. Klum was taken off the show and replaced by Union. Now Klum replaces Union. Crews also didn’t reach out to Union despite the fact she took up for him when he talked about his sexual assault experience. Careful Terry, are you remembering what happened to ex-hosts Nick Cannon and Tyra Banks? After receiving backlash for his comments involving Union, Crews said he only has one woman to please and that’s his wife. Crews has a daughter and momma, but hey he said what he said.
***
The Kansas City Chiefs and The San Francisco 49ers will be in the Superbowl, but we’ve got commercial scoop and a halftime truce … maybe. First, I told you earlier about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira not getting along. But it appears at the end of the halftime show, the two camps have agreed to come together. Also, look for Miami native Pitbull to join the pregame festivities with DJ Khaled and Yolanda Adams. Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem. How about those commercials? Tracee Ellis Ross and Bryan Cranston will spoof “The Shining” for Mountain Dew. MC Hammer will introduce Cheetos Popcorn. And, Missy Elliot and H.E.R. will team up for Pepsi. The Super Bowl airs this Sunday on Fox.
***
Let’s talk Grammy wrap up. First, Diddy was honored at the Annual Clive Davis Party the night before. Diddy gave a 50-minute speech. He didn’t hold back saying the Grammys have never honored black music properly. Grammy ratings were down from 19 million to 16 million. I thought Alicia Keys did a great job, especially when she did the tribute with Boyz II Men for Kobe Bryant. Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old phenom, took home six Grammys, including Best New Artist. “Forever First Lady” Michelle Obama won her first Grammy for the audio version of her million plus selling book “Becoming.” President Barack Obama previously won Grammys for his books, so now both “Forever First Spouses” are Grammy winners. Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men took to the stage with Tyler The Creator. Even though Auntie wasn’t down for Tyler’s rap portion, it’s always good to see Nate, Wanya, Shawn and Uncle Charlie. Lizzo opened the show, dressed and flute skills poppin’. She did very well and took home three Grammys.
***
Now for those asking what happened to the much-hyped Prince tribute? Here’s the deal: Usher, FKA Twigs and Sheila E did a good job at The Grammys, but we’re thinking the rest of the planned performances got cut after the news about Kobe and making space for his tribute. But, there’s a separate TV special being put together now as a tribute to Prince. Earth, Wind & Fire, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Morris Day & The Time, H.E.R., Usher, Gary Clark Jr. and Mavis Staples will all perform at a tribute concert next week in Los Angeles. It will air on CBS later this year as “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince.”
***
Tyler Perry is on the cover of Ebony magazine’s Power 100 List. It’s the March 2020 issue and the 50-year-old mogul’s cover story talks about the expansion of his independent studio.
***
The Clark Sisters TV bio pic will premiere Easter weekend. The made for TV movie will focus on the rise of the sisters from their beginnings in Detroit to gospel royalty. The Clark Sisters mother, Mattie Moss Clark, is played by Aunjanue Ellis (Undercover Brother) and the sisters will be played by Christina Bell (Twinkie), Kierra Sheard (Karen), Shelea Frazier (Dorinda), Raven Goodwin (Denise) and Angela Birchett (Jacky). And yes, gospel singer Kierra Sheard is playing her mom Karen Clark Sheard in the movie. “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel” is produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot and Mary J. Blige and premieres Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
***
The show “Ambitions,” with Robin Givens, Brian White, Steven Williams and Essence Atkins, has been canceled. The prime-time soap opera, which was produced by Will Packer, is not being renewed for a second season on OWN. The network released a statement they look forward to working with the Packer team in the future. Is OWN changing direction? Hmmm!
***
Oscar-winner Mo’Nique is returning to stand up after 10 years with the Showtime special “Mo’Nique And Friends: Live From Atlanta.” Featuring Donnell Rawlings, Prince T-Dub, Just Nesh, Tone-X and Correy Bell. “Mo’Nique And Friends: Live From Atlanta” debuts on Showtime Friday, Feb. 7.
***
If you would like more info please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day.
