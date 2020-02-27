Toni Braxton will be among our honorees at this year’s Women Of Excellence on Saturday, April 4 at the Philadelphia 201 Hotel, 18th and Race streets. The Unbreak My Heart songstress is receiving the WDAS Women Of Excellence Icon Award. Braxton has lot going on including teaming up with Uncle Bud’s. Uncle Bud’s is a line of natural infused hemp products including skin care, personal care and pain relief care. Braxton uses them to relieve her lupus related pains. It worked so well for her, she became the brand partner. Her sons and her mom have even joined her in the media campaign. Braxton says Uncle Bud’s products can be found with 19,000 retailers like the Vitamin Shoppe, Target, GNC, Urban Outfitters and more. Braxton joins us for our WDAS-FM Women Of Excellence with fellow honorees Bumi Fernandez West, CEO of the Odunde Festival; NBC 10 anchor Tracy Davidson, weekday mornings 4am to 7am; Anita T. Conner, managing partner of Anita T. Conner & Associates; Tiffany Tavarez, VP of Community Relations, Wells Fargo; and Catherine Hicks, Publisher of The Philadelphia Sunday Sun. There’ll also be performances from Avery Sunshine, Nicole Bus and Bonfyre. Log onto wdasfm.com for tickets and all the details.
Philly native and actress Nafessa Williams is coming to town. The Black Lightning TV show and Black & Blue film star is hosting a two-day seminar for older teens and adults covering the exploration and development of acting. The Fundamentals Of Acting With Nafessa Williams takes place March 7-8. To register and for more information log onto eventbrite.com.
The NAACP Awards took place last weekend and Anthony Anderson returned as host. His show Black-ish swept the TV categories again. As much as I love Black-ish, I was hoping to see some others TV shows get acknowledged too. The film Just Mercy made a surprise sweep with wins for Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and the film itself to name a few acknowledgements. Just Mercy, co-produced by Jordan, follows the true story of lawyer Bryan Stevenson’s (Jordan) attempts to win the freedom of wrongly convicted death row inmate Walter McMillan (Foxx). There were also wins for Eddie Murphy’s My Name Is Dolemite for independent film. The last season of Power won acting for Omari Hardwick and directing for 50 Cent. Jordan Peele’s Us won screenplay and actress Lupita Nyong’o. Beyoncé was awarded four times for the Homecoming album and Netflix stream.
NAACP Entertainer of the Year Lizzo wants to team up with Tommy Hilfiger for designer thongs. Lizzo has been the talk of the media because of her weight, but she addresses the backlash with her social media. You’ll see her on beaches and vacationing in bikinis, swimsuits and outfits defying her critics. Now she wants to bring back the thong as a collaboration with the Hilfiger brand.
Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two of the five sexual misconduct criminal charges, which included of rape and sexual assault. He walked out of court and was remanded into custody. Remember the walker? He ditched the walker but once he got into the van, the heart palpitations started. At press time, Weinstein is still hospitalized at Bellevue. He’s due to be sent straight to Riker’s Island after he’s released from the hospital. There’s also a concern about Weinstein’s security in prison, including suicide or harm from other inmates. In the aftermath of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein committing suicide in custody as he awaited trial on new charges, the same concerns haunt jail officials with Weinstein. Should harm come to Weinstein before his March 11 sentencing or his trial on sex assault charges in Los Angeles, officials would never be able to justify it.
Steven Spielberg’s daughter is going into porn!!! Mikela Spielberg has reportedly said at first her parents were very supportive of her choice. Now comes word that behind closed doors, Steven is very embarrassed and worried. Mikela will not be doing hard core at least not now. She apparently has an app where people can pay to watch her do solo acts. Huh?!!! The family is wondering the effect of this on their other children.
In more Steven Spielberg news, the Oscar-winning director is reportedly not going to direct the fifth installment of Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford. This would be the first time someone else takes the directing reigns. Indiana Jones is scheduled for a 2021 release. Published reports say Ford, riding high from last weekend’s near $25 million take for his new movie Call Of The Wild, has only said a fifth installment will happen after scheduling and some script issues are worked out, but things are on track. Spielberg, Ford and writer/producer George Lucas have been at the helm of the entire Indiana Jones film series since 1981. Reportedly, Spielberg will remain a producer but neither Ford, Lucas, Spielberg or LucasFilms owner, Disney, are confirming this.
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial was every bit as emotionally charged as expected. Vanessa Bryant herself delivered the eulogy for her late husband and daughter. Jimmy Kimmel essentially hosted the event and got choked up several times. Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed songs of tribute. Speakers included colleagues, mentors and mentees of Kobe Bryant before a packed Staples Center of 20,000 people. Several professionals from women’s basketball spoke on behalf of Gianna Bryant’s determination, athleticism and her all around great character for such a young girl. After Vanessa Bryant, the next most emotional moments came from Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan. Both shed tears and got huge laughs. Years ago as teammates, Shaq told Kobe there’s no “I” in team, and Kobe told Shaq but there’s an “ME in that ma fer. Jordan, who broke down in tears said now he has to see another crying meme for the next couple of years. The other victims of the crash and their families were also acknowledged as well.
Social media did buzz about Kobe’s parents playing no part in the ceremony and almost no acknowledgements. Joe and Pam Bryant were in attendance at the Staples Center, but that didn’t stop the buzz. Vanessa Bryant also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company, which may go into bankruptcy. This may be the start of many lawsuits to come.
Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith brought Snoop Dogg to the Red Table Talk show to discuss the Gayle King-Kobe Bryant situation. Smith even enlisted sports journalist Jemele Hill and Iyanla Vanzant with recorded messages for Snoop. The episode hit Facebook this week. Unfortunately, Pinkett Smith caught some backlash as well, although nothing as bad as Snoop and King caught. Some accusations of clout chasing and some of watch your own backyard were for Smith. Either way Snoop seemed receptive to Smith’s conversation and all ended on positive note, at least for them.
B. Smith has passed away. Do It With Style was her motto because she was a trailblazer. Born Barbara Smith, her career in entertainment began as a model with several high profile Essence covers to her credit, to name a few. She parlayed those achievements into cooking, owning restaurants, fashion and then became a best-selling author and television personality.
If you would like more info please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day.
In 2016, Smith was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. She and her husband Dan Gasby wrote a book together called “Before I Forget” and championed attention to the disease. Unfortunately, as the disease progressed with Smith, Gasby entered into a new, public relationship with another woman and the backlash was incredible. Beyond that controversy, Smith will always be remembered for all of her breakthroughs and the many African-American women who today enjoy and thrive in the fields she helped pioneer. Smith was 70.
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson has passed away. Johnson spent 35 years as one of the first African American women to work as a NASA scientist. Her calculations led to the successful first U.S. launches into space. Because her role was not acknowledged publicly, that inspired to the movie Hidden Figures many years later. That film was a surprise box office smash taking in almost $240 million at the box office in 2017. Taraji P. Henson portrayed Johnson. Johnson worked alongside her colleagues Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughn in a segregated unit of West Area Computers in the early 60’s when they came to NASA. Johnson’s calculations were used to launch John Glenn‘s mission to space. Johnson would later work on the space shuttle program and missions to Mars. President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015. Johnson was 101.
