As Philadelphia perpetuates its prominence as a musical mecca, musicians throughout the city are invited to apply for Jazz Road Tours grants of up to $15,000 to support tours by emerging and mid-career jazz artists. The organization states that artists can apply for funds to build tours that include three to six sites, with an emphasis on “bringing jazz to rural, isolated, and underserved parts of the country.
With Philly having produced such jazz greats as the Heath Brothers, McCoy Tyner, Trudy Pitts, Shirley Scott and Kevin Eubanks, this national program, funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation with additional support from The Andew W. Mellon Foundation, is led by South Arts in partnership with the five other U.S. Regional Arts Organizations (Arts Nudwestm Mid-America Arts Alliance, Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, New England Foundation for the Arts, and Western Arts Alliance/WESTAF).
“This year, we have simplified the application process for artists,” Sara Donnelly, director of jazz with South Arts, said in a statement. “We recognize how challenging it can be for artists to gain footholds in new markets or secure engagements in parts of the country that rarely see touring jazz artists, and Jazz Road aims to make touring possible.”
The current cycle of Jazz Road funding will support tours occurring between August 2020 and August 2021. Recipients will be able to use the funds to pay for necessary aspects of touring, including travel, lodging, meals and artist fees. “Artists deserve to be paid equitably for their work, and Jazz Road is able to ensure that musicians can focus on their art as much as their wallets,” Donnelly added.
To apply, artists must submit information about themselves and any other artists in their ensemble, samples of their work, the structure of the tour, and offer letters countersigned by the performance venues. Artists living anywhere in the U.S. may apply. A peer panel will review all of the applicants using the criteria of artistic excellence and merit of the proposed tour to recommend funding.
Caleb Wheeler Curtis, a previous Jazz Road Tours grant recipient, stated, “Because of (Jazz Road), the tour was financially stable. Without touring, a band cannot be a band. (Our) music grew exponentially. We are excited for the future and can imagine growing an audience to a sustainable size.
Applications for this round of Jazz Road Tours are due by April 21. Artists selected for funding will be informed in July. Full guidelines, program information, and additional details are available on www.jazzroad.org and www.southarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.