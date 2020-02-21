Doing the play “Pericles” in elementary school was enough to convince a young Walter DeShields that he wanted to become an actor when he grew up.
“We did ‘Pericles’ in the fourth grade, and for some reason that was enough to convince me I wanted to become an actor,” DeShields explains. “From there I continued in school plays, church plays, everything I could find that would keep me in front of people. I think that’s what I enjoyed most.”
And so, when the time came, DeShields headed off to Penn State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English and Theater. After that, he headed back to Philly to work as a teacher initially, working with young people around the city in theater.
“And that kind of caused me to get heavily back into theater myself. So after some years I focused on theater and not teaching,” DeShields says.
Today, DeShields is a theater and film actor, as well as co-founder and co-artistic director for Theatre in the X. Recent onstage performance include “Beast of Nubia,” “Egoli,” “Sweat” and “Swallowing Dark.”
Additionally, recent film performances include “The Line,” “Without You,” “3 Women” and “If It Ain’t Got That Swing.”
DeShields says over the years he has also spent a lot of time directing, something he says is a natural transition for many actors.
“As an actor you’re participating in the process and collaborating with everyone else. But as a director I like to be at the helm, be at the lead and help bring everything together,” he volunteers. “I’m a natural leader. That’s part of who I am. And that’s been very helpful.”
Presently, DeShields is making his acting debut at Quintessence Theatre as John Strong in “Rachel,” which continues through Feb. 29. It is a play written in1915 by Angelina Grimke, and meant as a direct repudiation of the white supremacist propaganda film, “Birth of a Nation.” It was first produced by the NAACP as a response to what was considered a flamboyantly racist film.
Rachel is an ambitious high school graduate who struggles to find a vocation, love and hope in the face of systemic racism, ultimately choosing to reject marriage and motherhood. When the play first opened it made history as the first play written by an African-American author with an all-Black cast to be performed before a white audience.
“My character is a ‘gentleman caller’ who is courting Rachel,” DeShields explains. “Everybody who observes her many struggles sort of goes on the journey with her.”
The actor says he loves storytelling. “I love to hear the audiences’ reaction at something like a major turning point. I love hearing them have a major epiphany about how the story relates to their reality. There aren’t many mediums where you can get that kind of feeling, and that means a lot to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.