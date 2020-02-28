It’s hard to see world-renowned dramatic baritone Lester Lynch as doing anything other than singing, but he says he had other aspirations.
“I sang in the church choir ‘cause it was pretty much the required thing to do. But actually, I grew up wanting to be an economist, a meteorologist, or even a pianist,” says Lynch, who threw all that aside and has spent years making his mark in some of the world’s leading opera houses.
Lynch says he grew up in a pretty typical, church-going, middle-class family, and he loved playing Beethoven and Chopin all day long.
“It probably seemed a little strange to my parents to have this crazy musician in their household, but they went along with it because I opted for a career they agreed with,” he says.
But once he went away to Baldwin-Wallace College, a small liberal arts college just outside Cleveland, Ohio, the school’s choir director “suggested I might enjoy a career with my voice,” Lynch says. “So I started studying voice seriously, and one thing led to another, and here we are today.”
After studying at Baldwin-Wallace, Lynch went off to the New England Conservator of Music in Boston, and then Juilliard and finally to Europe.
Over the years, Lynch has received many distinguished awards, including the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, the George London Vocal Competition, and the Sullivan Awards. Additionally, his work with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis earned him the Richard Gadddes Award.
Today, Lynch is readying his performance with the Philadelphia Orchestra in George Gershwin’s classic, “Porgy and Bess.”
Along with soprano Angel Blue, the two will present highlights from Gershwin’s masterpiece as part of the Orchestra’s WomenNOW series, embracing and exploring the range, creativity, and power of women in music on the podium, in composition, and on stage. Tenor Chauncey Packer is also part of the “Porgy and Bess” cast.
Under the baton of Marin Alsop, the program will be held March 5-7 in Verizon Hall.
“Porgy and Bess” is an American classic, the story of a man trying to rescue a woman from her distressing life. To help create his masterpiece, Gershwin immersed himself in African-American life and culture on Charleston’s Catfish Row, honoring the area’s folk traditions with timeless melodies.
Describing himself as “basically an opera singer,” Lynch has performed as Crown before in “Porgy and Bess.” Today he’ ll be performing as Porgy. “I’m sure people will be asking why are they only doing excerpts this time around, and the reason is because only about 68 to 71 minutes can fit on an album, and this is being live recorded for release.”
Lynch adds that he will be singing some of the best-known songs that everyone is familiar with, “including duets with Angel. As far as I’m concerned this piece is definitely an opera. Musical theater people just can’t sing these pieces. The orchestration is that of Stravinsky and Ravel. It definitely has Puccini qualities to it. It s definitely, 100 percent an opera. This is American grand opera. Even the story itself is epic.I don’t know why the debate. Maybe its because it debuted on Broadway.”
And it remains ever-popular, Lynch concludes “the music itself touches everyone, and the story itself is universal. It goes directly to all of us, tearing at the heart. And their love transforms both of their lives. I think the story is so beautiful, and let’s never forget the songs. ‘Summertime’ is the most performed song in the history of music, and the most recorded. To be sure, Gershwin knew how to write an unforgettable tune.”
