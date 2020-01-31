Justin Simien after debuting his first feature “Dear White People” returned to Sundance Film Festival to premiere “Bad Hair.” Simien developed the film into a successful Netflix series. He has utilized that vehicle to hire Black writers, directors and showrunners, something that he’s very passionate about. “Bad Hair” is a campy horror film that utilizes hair as a metaphor to show how Black women are made to conform if they want access to opportunities. Simien made it very clear that this film — although a campy horror film — was his love letter to Black women. He educated the audience on how Black women are the most imitated, however the most devalued group of people. He himself is an embodiment of Black women’s love and support. Without them his success would not have been possible.
We caught up with him at Sundance to talk about “Bad Hair:”
Q: First of all, I want to thank you for standing in front of this white audience and saying this is your love letter to Black women and the challenges we deal with. Talk a little bit about why it’s important to you that the message doesn’t get diluted?
Simien: So often our stories are co-opted and assimilated. One thing the movies deals with is how so many aspects our expression of Black people, even the ones we get to celebrate ourselves in like, New Jack Swing is a version of that. Everything Janet Jackson did in that time period is a celebration of Black culture but at the same time those tools we were given to celebrate ourselves. We didn’t come up with that. We didn’t give ourselves those things. They can very easily become tools of our oppression if we’re not able or given space to question them and where they’re from. I think there is an aspect of hair trauma and hair horror that comes from Korean horror that I’m pulling from. What I think is more horrifying about the movie, is the stuff that messes with me is that you can’t aspire to be anything that you haven’t been told about. You can’t want to be an astronaut if there is no space program and you can’t want to be a filmmaker if there’s no film. One of my paranoias about being a Black person navigating the film industry is that I’m picking from this group of choices and it makes it feel like it’s my choice but these are just the choices that were given to me. I was given these five and the white version of me is getting 45. Black women are given like one-half and trans people are given negative 45.
Q: We are living in a time where Black people especially have to legislate their rights to wear their hair natural. All of these conversations are very prevalent. Although this film takes place in 1989 did what’s going now influence this film? Was it also intentional to have the other Black women in the film say that sacrificing your hair for access is a small price to pay?
Simien: Oh yeah, we are brainwashed in so many ways. As Black people we are pitted against each other. As a gay Black man, there was no version of Black masculinity presented to me that I felt like I could be a part of. So now, I’m already separated from my brothers. I just feel like Black women are given the low end of the stick. Black women are mined for every aspect of culture. They are mined for their cultural gold. They aren’t given value. They aren’t given as many choices as their counterparts, and they are pitted against each other. In psychological thrillers, you get to create these dream worlds were the system or the deeper, underlying things get to be interrogated on a subconscious level. Because we aren’t literal, we can get to some topics and area of the conversation that are a little harder to get to, and harder to get people to think about. America makes us aspire to certain things, that’s why the movie makes no judgement on whether or not getting a weave is a good or bad thing. She looks amazing with the weave; she looks amazing without the weave. She does things like killing mfers need to get got with the weave. She is being seen in spaces and getting to feel confident with that weave in her hair, but there is a hidden cost for that confidence. I wanted the audience to feel what those false choices feel like. Get the weave or lose your job, which really isn’t a choice.
Q: Was it intentional to make the heroine Elle Lorraine a dark-skinned woman and Vanessa Williams’ Zora, a light-skinned woman, the villain?
Simien: One million percent. Elle and I went to high school together but she had to go through the audition process like everyone else. It had to be a dark skinny girl as the heroine. When Elle came in the room there was no reason why this shouldn’t be the next Shelly Duvall (The Shining). She is unique, vulnerable, but strong. I believe her in every situation. The fact that I get to discover her is a benefit to me, but it’s a tragedy because she should have been discovered. Zora, although being the villain is a victim, because she’s being pitted again Anna by forces that none of them have any control of.
Q: Ultimately what do you want people to get out of this regardless if they loved it or hated it?
Simien: I wanted us to talk about why we are conditioned to never think that going with ourselves can be the first option. Whatever “ourselves” may be. In Anna’s case it’s her childhood trauma, the pain that she went through, was actually the thing that was saving her. She didn’t realize it. She was conditioned to be ashamed by it. “No one can touch my hair.” Let’s not even go there. We never get to bring ourselves to the table. I wanted us to interrogate the way that we are suddenly and overtly conditioned to make the choices we are making. We are conditioned into these conflicts with each other.
