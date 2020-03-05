Racism, which is never far from the surface in the United States, sometimes fades from the headlines, only to return with a vengeance, and raw, realistic films such as “Burden” put it in bold relief.
Written by Andrew Heckler in his directorial debut, “Burden” was Audience Award Winner (Dramatic) at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
Based on a true story, the film is set in the sleepy hamlet of Laurens, South Carolina in 1996. The unmotivated Mike Burden (Garrett Hedlund) eeks out a living as a repo man, busting heads when necessary, and taking on any other odd jobs that come his way.
Mike is the valued enforcer for Tom Griffin (Tom Wilkinson), who is the undisputed head racist and king of Laurens, running everything and everybody, and has been “like a father” to Mike for most of the young man’s life. The great and powerful Tom is also the Grand Dragon of the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.
On the other hand, we have Rev. Kennedy (Forest Whitaker), the pastor at the local Black church, who teaches love and tolerance along with Scripture. However, even the reverend is pushed to the limit when the segregated Echo movie theater is converted into the “The Redneck KKK Museum,” complete with a Confederate flag hanging from the marquee.
“Hey reverend! See you at the opening! I expect you to be the first customer!” Tom taunted, as a group of Black protesters gathered out front.
This is business as usual to Mike, who actually helped to renovate the building, until he meets Judy (Andrea Roseborough) a no-nonsense single mother who simply cannot tolerate the Klan or the racism in Laurens.
For the most part, there is racial harmony in her neighborhood, with longtime friend Clarence Brooks (eight-time Grammy winner Usher Raymond) living close by, and her young son playing happily every day with Clarence’s son.
Will Judy’s beliefs and genuine love for Mike be enough to turn him around? Or will Mike’s dark side, along with Tom’s lifelong negative influence, be too much for him to overcome?
Mike’s inner turmoil, along with Tom’s deadly agenda pushes Mike to the breaking point, causing him to hit rock bottom and take Judy and her young son with him. Rev. Kennedy’s strapping son Kelvin (Dexter Darden) and his friends finally decide that it’s time to fight back.
As always, Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker is brilliant at transforming into “Everyman,” this time taking on the role of the calm but committed Rev. Kennedy, who feels the same fear and frustration as every other Black person in Laurens, but must be a strong and unfailing shepherd for his flock.
Kelvin, who spends each day being harassed by the police and a variety of random white folk just for living-while-Black, does not share his father’s turn-the-other-cheek mentality. The constant physical and emotional brutality has caused him and his friends to seriously contemplate revenge. Even so, Kelvin remains the voice of reason among the apprehensive and angry group of young men.
Mike is almost a sympathetic character, as Garrett Hedlund gives a poignant portrayal of the bitter, beaten-down redneck who, despite carrying out Tom’s sadistic orders like a robot, still has room for love in his heart. As Judy, Andrea Roseborough is a tough chick who will not allow racism and violence to be part of her son’s life, even if she has to let Mike go.
With fearless writing and direction by first-timer Andrew Heckler, an emotionally-charged story that remains timely, and heart-felt performances throughout, “Burden” is a sobering, yet engaging snapshot of the United States.
