The nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday with "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" continuing to lead the charge. The two films each received five nominations.
Both films are up for the award for best ensemble, which is considered the highest honor at the awards show. Damien Chazelle's Hollywood period drama "Babylon," Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical story "The Fabelmans," and Sarah Polley's look at sexual assault in a religious community, "Women Talking," will compete for the award.
The innovative multiverse fable "Everything Everywhere all at once," directed by the Daniels, received nominations for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, both of whom won Globes. However, it demonstrated even more strength by nominating Jamie Lee Curtis and breakout star Stephanie Hsu for supporting actresses.
Yeoh, who is finally receiving much-deserved recognition, is on her way to an Oscar, giving hope that a woman of Asian descent will win best actress in the end. Danielle Deadwyler, who was nominated for her heartbreaking performance as Mamie Till in "Till," will join her.
The best actress category is rounded out by Ana de Armas ("Blonde"), Cate Blanchett ("Tár"), and Viola Davis ("The Woman King"), making it a truly diverse group.
The lead actor lineup consists of all first-timers in addition to Farrell. Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Bill Nighy (“Living”), and Adam Sandler (“Hustle”). For Sandler, it was the push he needed to vie for best actor having previously been passed over for acclaimed turns in “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002) and “Uncut Gems” (2019).
Angela Bassett is well on her way to that much overdue Oscar with her nomination as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
"Abbott Elementary" continues its awards dominance by picking up nominations for show creator and hometown girl Quinta Brunson who was nominated for best actress in a comedy and along with her cast for best ensemble in a comedy.
Niecy Nash-Betts was recognized for her performance in "Dahmer," demonstrating that she is a full-fledged actress capable of playing any role.
A couple takeaways: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" nor "The Woman King" received bids for best ensemble making their road to beat picture harder but not impossible.
This year's SAG awards will be live streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, honoring the outstanding achievements of individual actors and ensembles. The awards show will move to Netflix and broadcast live in 2024.
Look below for a Full list of the nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Babylon"
"The Banshees Of Inisherin"
"Everything Everywhere All At Once"
"The Fabelmans"
"Women Talking"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett – "Tár"
Viola Davis – "The Woman King"
Ana de Armas – "Blonde"
Danielle Deadwyler – "Till"
Michelle Yeoh – "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler – "Elvis"
Colin Farrell – "The Banshees Of Inisherin"
Brendan Fraser – "The Whale"
Bill Nighy – "Living"
Adam Sandler – "Hustle"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett – "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Hong Chau – "The Whale"
Kerry Condon – "The Banshees Of Inisherin"
Jamie Lee Curtis – "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Stephanie Hsu – "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano – "The Fabelmans"
Brendan Gleeson – "The Banshees Of Inisherin"
Barry Keoghan – "The Banshees Of Inisherin"
Ke Huy Quan – "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Eddie Redmayne – "The Good Nurse"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion picture
"Avatar: The Way Of Water"
"The Batman"
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"Top Gun: Maverick"
"The Woman King"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell – "The Patient"
Taron Egerton – "Black Bird"
Sam Elliot – "1883"
Paul Walter Hauser – "Black Bird"
Evan Peters – "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt – "The English"
Julia Garner – "Inventing Anna"
Jessica Chastain – "George & Tammy"
Niecy Nash-Betts – "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Abbott Elementary"
"Barry"
"The Bear"
"Hacks"
"Only Murders In The Building"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – "Barry"
Bill Hader – "Barry"
Steve Martin – "Only Murders in the Building"
Martin Short – "Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White – "The Bear"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan – "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Quinta Brunson – "Abbott Elementary"
Jenna Ortega – "Wednesday"
Jean Smart – "Hacks"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"Ozark"
"Severance"
"The White Lotus: Sicily"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks – "Better Call Saul"
Jason Bateman – "Ozark"
Jeff Bridges – "The Old Man"
Bob Odenkirk – "Better Call Saul"
Adam Scott – "Severance"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – "The White Lotus: Sicily"
Elizabeth Debicki – "The Crown"
Julia Garner – "Ozark"
Laura Linney – "Ozark"
Zendaya – "Euphoria"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Drama or Comedy Series
"Andor"
"The Boys"
"House Of The Dragon"
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"
"Stranger Things"
