W. Kamau Bell’s docu-series “We Need to Talk About Cosby” premiered at Sundance recently. It tackles the difficult subject of reconciling Bill Cosby’s image with the man. Through a series of interviews with notables and a timeline of his career, Bell demonstrates that Cosby’s personal life was a bit more problematic, even while he was breaking barriers on stage.
Bell examines how a grafted public image was sewn together to conceal an accused predator, a difficult theme to grasp, especially for Philadelphians and Temple alumni. Cosby was a hometown hero; he was a local who rose from the ashes. It was a rite of passage to have him speak at your graduation. He was one of the main reasons people wanted to go to Temple, hoping that some of his brilliance would rub off. Is it possible to separate the disappointment and horror?
“Alot of people knew” are the words that actress Eden Tirl utters, setting the tone for the docu-series.
Bell said Black people need to let go of the Bill Cosby myth and acknowledged “that it was important for us to film in Philly and there are a lot of folks in this film I’m sure you recognize”
Filming in Cosby’s hometown help set the tone of him understanding why Cosby’s fall from grace hits a little different for the “City of Brotherly Love.”
The docu-series does an excellent job of depicting Cosby’s meteoric rise. He ascended from the housing projects into America’s living room. Bell said he felt it was important to highlight Cosby’s totality rather than just the immoral behavior he was accused of.
“There is a time and place for that conversation. There are two documentaries that informed this project: Ezra Edelman’s documentary on O.J. Simpson. Instead of just looking at the crime, we gotta look at his whole life and look at America if you really want to understand what is going on here. Way before I thought about directing this, I thought that’s the way you tell an interesting story. The other one is Dream Hampton’s “Surviving R. Kelly” which mostly focuses on the assaults and the crime. Because that film’s focus was ‘this is an active crime in progress. I need your help in solving the case’,” he adds.
“So, for Cosby it felt more like the OJ thing because when we started, he was still in prison. What can we learn from this? Also, I saw the article on how the Nonie Robinson film was in jeopardy of coming out because she had to remove his interview.”
Robinson’s documentary, “Breaking Bones, Breaking Barriers” is about her grandfather Ernie Robinson, one of Hollywood’s first Black Stuntmen. He fought for diversity and inclusion for women and minorities in stunts. Cosby has advocated for Black stuntmen so he was included in the film.
For those that aren’t aware, Cosby was responsible for integrating the stunt industry through his show “I Spy,” which used white stuntmen in blackface until he spoke out.
While the accusations were a recent occurrence, some allege that the problematic behavior has been going on for over fifty years.
“It’s the time you heard about it vs. when it started,” Bell explains. It had allegedly been occurring for years, even during the golden years of the “Cosby Show.”
“If you do the research, you realize this goes back as far as the beginning of his career, this changes the conversation substantially” he notates.
Kamau said he tried to interview anyone who knew young Bill, Temple Bill, to see if any of these tendencies were evident earlier in his life.
“Cosby was a cultural hero. We reached out to people that knew him. They didn’t want to have those conversations about him. We quickly understood we can only cover this from the time American was introduced to Bill Cosby to now”
Due to systemic racism and how Black men have been treated by the justice system, the Black community has an inclination to protect Black people have been especially guarded of men like Bill Coby, who have done so much to change the narrative of what it means to be Black.
“Patriarchy is real across society. We must do a better job of prioritizing the perspective of Black women. While most of the women assaulted, we know about are white, a third of them are Black women, which means we are choosing him over those Black women, and this is something we are taught to do in our community. So, to me the question is why are we prioritizing one Black man over 30 Black women. So that’s where the conversation has to go”
Bell questioned why we place so much weight on celebrities to carry our community forward.
“There is an industry in place that is about controlling a narrative, and that also controls the narrative when those people commit crimes,” he said. “Bill Cosby is not alone in this regard. We have to let them get away with things if they are making enough money. It’s a company that has created a hedonistic lifestyle, which I don’t mind, but who gets to define that hedonism?”
“We need to talk about Cosby” is not some salacious reality program. It is an opportunity to learn from Cosby’s journey and start having those honest conversations, which is the beauty of documentaries; they not only inform but can also teach lessons.
“We need to talk about Cosby”premiers on Showtime Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.
