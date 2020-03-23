LOS ANGELES — The hottest party in town Saturday night was on DJ D-Nice’s Instagram, where over 100,000 accounts tuned in during his epic 10-hour set including the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna and Will Smith.
The celebrity DJ/producer/rapper/photographer has been spinning records on his Instagram Live for a virtual party that has been attracting thousands of viewers — including some of his famous friends.
Oprah tweeted that it was the “best party of 1 and 100K I’ve ever been to.” Smith expressed a similar sentiment.
As the world practices social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many have been looking for ways to hang out virutally and D-Nice’s joyous dance party proved to be just the ticket.
D-Nice has been hosting Club Quarantine parties on his Instagram Live since Wednesday, but it hit a peak Saturday night, attracting entertainers, athletes and politicians to the account, like Missy Elliott, Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Zuckerberg, Magic Johnson, Naomi Campbell, Donnie Wahlberg and Janet Jackson.
Presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders also stopped by the virtual party, as did Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.
Thanks to Instagram Live’s split feature, which allows other people to appear on the feed, followers have enjoyed “guest appearances” by the likes of singer John Legend and rappers Common and Big Daddy Kane, among others.
On Wednesday the DJ posted “3pm PST we are going live! Tell your friends!” on his verified Instagram account.
What followed was a nine-hour dance party he dubbed “Home School.”
The following day he posted “I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected.”
“From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you,” Nice wrote. “Thank you for rocking with me.”
Beloved in the music community since the 1980s when he was a member of the pioneering Bronx hip-hop crew BDP, he also found fame as one of the producers of the anti-violence anthem, “Self Destruction.”
On Saturday night, more than 100,000 people hopped on the Instagram Live at the same time to groove together.
There were so many African-American celebrities present and commenting that one person jokingly quipped in the comments, “Where are the Obamas?”
Nice served as the DJ for the afterparty at the final musical event hosted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House in 2016.
Michelle Obama did eventually end up attending #ClubQuarantine and got a shoutout from Nice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.