DEE BARNES

Dee Barnes in scene from “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop.”

— Courtesy of Netflix

 Courtesy of Netflix

Denise “Dee” Barnes is a music journalist, TV personality, and performer who rose to fame as a member of the West Coast combo Body & Soul. She became well-known as the host of the Fox hip-hop news show “Pump It Up,” becoming the first woman to host a hip-hop show on syndicated television.

While many are aware of the assault on Barnes by Dr. Dre, it’s important to know that she had a whole existence prior, and is currently back doing what she loves via her show on the Black Star Network “The Frequency With Dee Barnes.”

