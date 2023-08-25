Denise “Dee” Barnes is a music journalist, TV personality, and performer who rose to fame as a member of the West Coast combo Body & Soul. She became well-known as the host of the Fox hip-hop news show “Pump It Up,” becoming the first woman to host a hip-hop show on syndicated television.
While many are aware of the assault on Barnes by Dr. Dre, it’s important to know that she had a whole existence prior, and is currently back doing what she loves via her show on the Black Star Network “The Frequency With Dee Barnes.”
“In considering hip-hop’s 50th anniversary and how the culture has been utilized, mistreated, and uplifted, it’s odd because the affection for the culture is limited to the individuals that live in it,” Barnes shared, “and sometimes even then we’re the ones who love it and keep it going.”
Logging in from Los Angeles, it’s impossible to overlook that beautiful, warm face encased by locs. She has an absolute iridescent aura in spite of what has been written about her. One must remember, like so many, she started as a fan.
“For me, I always compare it to one of my favorite hip-hop movies, ‘Brown Sugar,’” says Barnes of her first encounter with hip-hop. “The scene in the park where they are young and go up to the cypher and witness people rapping, that’s what happened to me when I wandered off the playground to witness the big kids hitting on the bench, beat-boxing, and saying rhymes.”
Barnes also cites roller skating rinks, which became a sense of community for her once she moved to the west coast from New York.
“I saw several shows there and it was wild being from New York and seeing people like Biz Markie and McShan performing in Compton.”
While she enjoys many parts of hip-hop, art has always captivated her. “I was very much influenced by Gordon Park and photography,” she says. “I carried a camera with me wherever I went. Even when I lived in New York and went to events such as Fresh Fest, which featured celebrity basketball games, I had my tiny camera with me to record everything.
“Just like the kids now use their cell phones to document everything,” she continured. “I held up my camera to take pictures of Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick doing their thing.”
Barnes mentioned that, like many others, she immersed herself in different parts of the culture including, breakdancing. “I wasn’t the best, but I could pop lock a little bit.”
Her love of poetry inspired by luminaries such as Sonia Sanchez and Nikki Giovanni lead her to being an emcee. Unfortunately, in the early days of hip-hop, if a woman wanted to rap, she had to join or be a part of a male crew.
“We didn’t have any women coming together until ‘Beat Street,’” she says. “Sha-Rock, Lisa Lee, and Debbie D., the U.S. Girls. That made a big impression on me. It proved to us that we could do it without the guys.
“That still resonates with me today,” she says. “Women in hip-hop are finally making a comeback. Women have always existed, but their existence has never been consistent. It wasn’t until the early 1990s that we saw a number of ladies from varied backgrounds displaying their abilities.”
Barnes is especially pleased that female rappers currently dominate the rap charts. She wants people to recognize that “women put on shows, productions, not just shaking our behinds.”
School ultimately drew her from New York to Los Angeles. She auditioned for a Los Angeles institution that offered writing, communication, and dance instruction in addition to traditional arts. She didn’t get the part, but she stayed in Los Angeles to promote her demo tape. That endeavor led her to Lady T, a female rapper.
“Lady T was a member of KDAY Mix Masters crew. KDAY was the first all-hip hop station in Los Angeles. We reconnected at World Wheels, a Los Angeles roller skating rink where all of the concerts were performed,” she explained.
As a result, they established Body & Soul and signed with Delicious Vinyl with Def Jef producing. Interestingly, her hosting career was influenced by seeing Downtown Julie Brown on MTV.
It was “Pump It Up!”, a syndicated hip-hop news show that gave her an opportunity to follow in her idol’s steps. The opportunity came via Fox, a new television network that had staples such as “America’s Most Wanted” and “Married with Children.”
Barnes gave the group the option of being a part of the television show, but they declined, citing conflicts with their recording and touring commitments. So after having turned it down, she took the gig when the opportunity came again. Kicking the show off was not easy because the sponsors didn’t completely comprehend the concept, but after meeting her, everything moved forward.
It’s also important to note that she did more than just show up and host. “I should have had a producer’s credit because they didn’t know about the culture. For them it was more about the advertising dollars and started to cut more and more from our budget, even though the show was generating revenue.
“I ended up hosting the show for three years. It probably would have gone on longer had I not [been] girl interrupted,” she says referring to her assault.
While much has been written about the moment, it’s important to remember that the incident halted her career. Barnes was punished for speaking up and for defending herself. The culture she loved abandoned her until Roland Martin provided her a real opportunity.
Martin gave her a show on his platform, the Black All Star network. It happened naturally because Martin followed her on Twitter, now X; he was aware of her tweets. “I would express my disappointment at not being hired,” she explained. “He was the first one to say, ‘Let’s do something.’”
The something is her current show “The Frequency With Dee Barnes.”
“The show focuses on women because I don’t believe women get enough of the spotlight,” she explains. “Not just in hip-hop, but everywhere. It’s also about giving women who haven’t been heard a chance.”
After everything Barnes has been through, one has to wonder how she has retained her passion for the culture.
“That’s a good question,” she admits. “Sometimes I don’t even know myself; I believe it stems from being a reflection of society.
“The sexism in hip-hop reflects how the rest of the world regards women,” she stressed. “The structure may be crumbling, but the base is solid. I admire the culture’s purity. I also don’t bear ill-will toward anyone or anything.”
You can catch Barnes’ show on the Black Star Network app or on YouTube on Roland S. Martin channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.