It’s about a letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, and a life he never dreamed he could have. And now he’s about to get the one thing he’s always wanted – a chance to finally fit in.
That’s the basic premise of the multi-award winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” set to run at the Forrest Theatre Aug. 16-28. And while you’re watching the musical about life and the way we live it, watch out for Mississippi native Jeffrey Cornelius.
At the age of 19 and still attending college, Cornelius has scored a major role in a major production as an alternate in the title role.
“We needed an alternate. And that’s because,” he says “Evan is such a huge role and very demanding. He’s on the stage most of the time, and so we have to give him some time off, and that’s where I come in.”
The other Evan is played by Anthony Norman, but Cornelius says they are both given the opportunity to bring their own personality to the role. “Since we are not the same person we our free to do our own interpretation, to craft our very own character. It’s great to do my own Evan.”
And make no mistake about his capabilities. Cornelius may be young and making his national tour debut, but he obviously knows what he’s doing – and is doing it well.
Growing up, Cornelius had a strong connection to music, and he began taking cello and piano lessons. During that same time he was accepted into the APAC program (Academic and Performing Arts Complex) to further his education and work on his music. While there he learned to play many more instruments, and began acting at New Stage Theatre in his hometown of Jackson.
“I think I always knew I wanted to be a performer, but I never realized it was an actual job you could have,” Cornelius says.
“I believe it was my uncle John Cornelius, a composer and professor in Houston, who inspired me the most. He took me to see my first musical and from then on I was hooked. I think I was also inspired by people like Jordan Fisher who played Evan recently. And the list goes on and on and on.”
Of course there are challenges in doing this part. “It’s not easy,” he says.”It’s such a big and demanding role that you have to learn to adjust to it as well as life on the road. It can be overwhelming at times, but you learn to deal with it.”
And then there are the really good parts of being in this show that Cornelius insists outweigh all the tough moments. “For me the best part of being in this show is the community that comes with being in it. We have a relatively small cast, so over time we’ve become friends.”
While waiting to go on (and he does go on about two times a week), he says he’s learned to pace himself. “I’m learning about dreams and the fact that they can happen and happen again. So while I’m waiting to go on, I climb up my little dream ladder.”
Cornelius will graduate in 2024 from the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music where he’s able to continue his studies online so as not to interfere with his onstage performances.
And his future? “I’m not sure. Maybe I’ll return to school or look for another role in another show. I’d love to do ‘Hamilton’ or ‘Hadestown.’ But what I’d really love to do is originate a role.
“So for now,” he concludes, “I’ll just take it one day at a time.”
For more information, visit kimmelculturalcampus.org.
