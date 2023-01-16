The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards were held in Los Angeles, and A24's "Everything Everywhere all at Once" won Best Picture. Cate Blanchett won Best Actress for Focus Features' "Tár," while Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for A24's "The Whale."
For Fraser, who gave an emotional filled acceptance speech, it marks another moniker on his much deserved come back, guaranteeing him a post in the five come Oscar night.
At the presentation held at the Fairmont Century Plaza, "Everything Everywhere" topped all movies and television shows with 14 nominations, and departed with five awards, including Best Director for its creators, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
Award-winning screenwriters Kwan & Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere," Original) and Sarah Polley ("Women Talking," MGM/United Artists Releasing) shared the statuettes (Adapted)
Angela Bassett continued receiving her much overdue flowers for wining Best Supporting Actress for Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and Ke Huy Quan continued his awards dominance for his Best Supporting Actor win for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story" from Netflix won Best Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy, and S.S. Rajamouli's "RRR" from Variance Films won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song ("Naatu Naatu"), making "Glass Onion," "Wakanda Forever," and "RRR" the only other multiple-film winners of the evening.
Netflix's "Pinocchio" by Guillermo del Toro won the award for Best Animated Feature.
"Better Call Saul," the precursor to "Breaking Bad" on FX, won Best Drama Series for its sixth and final season, while its star, Bob Odenkirk, won Best Actor in a Drama.
Supporting actress Niecy Nash and actor in a Limited Series Paul Walter Hauser won for Netflix's "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and Apple TV+'s "Black Bird," respectively. Another critic, darling Henry Winkler, won the comedy award for HBO’s "Barry."
Philadelphia’s Quinta Brunson added to her trophy case by winning Best Comedy Series and the Critics awarded Sheryl Lee Ralph for her portrayal of Barbara Howard on the same show.
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on Roku Channel won the award for Best TV Movie, and its star Daniel Radcliffe also won, making "Weird," "The Dropout," and "Abbott Elementary" the only other TV movies to win multiple awards; "Better Call Saul" received three.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jeff Bridges by his "The Big Lebowski" co-star John Goodman, while Kate Hudson gave the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe.
Sadly, despite the fact that in-person gatherings are taking place again, COVID prevented a couple of celebrities from attending last night's ceremony. As a result, the organizers required all attendees to have a negative COVID test 72 hours before the show. This year, they are the first major awards show to implement the mandate.
Below is a list of all the winners.
BEST PICTURE
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – "Tár"
BEST ACTOR
Brendan Fraser – "The Whale"
BEST DIRECTOR
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST LIMITED SERIES
"The Dropout" (Hulu)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Better Call Saul" (AMC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zendaya – "Euphoria" (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bob Odenkirk – "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (The Roku Channel)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
"Pachinko" (Apple TV)
BEST TALK SHOW
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special" (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
"Harley Quinn" (HBO Max)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Claudio Miranda – "Top Gun: Maverick"
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – "Babylon"
BEST EDITING
Paul Rogers – "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
"Elvis"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – "Hacks" (HBO Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – "The Bear" (FX)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s "Pinocchio"
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daniel Radcliffe – "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (The Roku Channel)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan – "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Henry Winkler – "Barry" (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sheryl Lee Ralph – "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Paul Walter Hauser – "Black Bird" (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Niecy Nash – "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito – "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge – "The White Lotus" (HBO)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"RRR"
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amanda Seyfried – "The Dropout" (Hulu)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – "Tár"
BEST SONG
Naatu Naatu – "RRR"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sarah Polley – "Women Talking"
BEST COMEDY
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Gabriel LaBelle – "The Fabelmans"
