There has been a lot of talk about Mo’Nique in recent years, but one thing is certain: her talent has never been questioned.
The Academy Award-winning actress appears to be finally receiving offers that align with her talent, and some progress is being made.
The actress and comedian took a moment to talk about her upcoming performances at the Keswick Theater on May 27th, where she will be performing two shows. It will be her first performance in the Philadelphia area in a long time, .
“It’s a homecoming for me, seeing that I’m from down the street in Baltimore”
The stage is one area where Mo’Nique has always shined.
She spoke about her recent opportunities and new endeavors. One of those opportunities came via Curtis Jackson aka 50 cent.
“To have the opportunities is one thing but to have them be fair is another. When I met Curtis I said ‘Baby, I’m not calling you 50’,” she shared of how she was cast on the Starz Show Black Mafia Family.
“I saw this brother at a comedy show in Los Angeles. I never met him before and he’s in the front row. Have you ever been in front of somebody and had an instant connection? It was just a connection full of love, a brother/sister love. We didn’t meet after that show or anything. So, three weeks later, here come all these posts. After the last one, I DM’d and said ‘Hey, my baby, this is Monique and I just want to let you know I am grateful for what you’re doing.’ We exchanged information and it has been such a beautiful friendship.”
Not all relationships have been so easy for Mo’nique. One of her biggest hurdles has been Black male comedians that will produce and direct shows for white female comedians but refuse to help her or Black female comedians in general.
“It’s nothing new. If you know the history of Black women in entertainment, you’ll talk about them in their death. If you know the story of Mom Mabley her highest payday was 11 thousand dollars and that was from Apollo. Many Black male comedians didn’t give her praise. She didn’t get her just due until she was gone from this earth. The question is when will things change.”
Mo’nique reinforces that when she was asked by many why she would put her career on the line like that.
“Because right is right and wrong is wrong,” she said.
She also shared her journey to health and what inspired her to make the change.
“I watched my mother have poor health and I remember when I was a younger girl, they told my mother if you don’t stop smoking, your blood is not going to clot and may lose a leg you have to start moving. My mother never did that. So, when I became an adult, she lost one leg and a few years later she lost another leg,” the comedian said.
She added that “one of the twins said to her when my mom came to visit, ‘Shouldn’t you not be smoking,’ and she said ‘I’ll lose my arm before I’ll stop smoking.’”
Those words struck a chord with Mo’nique, and she informed her mother that poor health-care behavior would not be tolerated in her household. Her mother could choose to smoke, but she didn’t want to set a bad example for her children.
Her commitment to her family and marriage motivated her to change her lifestyle and become healthier. Her weight loss has been aided by a combination of healthy cooking, exercise and fun.
She was very clear “I tell my trainer, I can’t do it if I’m not having fun.”
This spirit of living her life according to her own rules has brought Mo’nique the happiness she is currently experiencing, along with the long-awaited new work.
She also wants ticketholders to know that on May 26, you’ll be getting the glam and laughter you needed during these trying times.
On the local front, comedian Malcolm Hill will represent the home team. The seasoned comedian has opened for the likes of Bill Bellamy and performed all over the Delaware valley. You can catch him at 7 p.m. opening for Mo’nique.
The show also includes Correy B., Craig McLaren, Buck Wild, and Turae.
For more information, visit keswicktheatre.com.
