Amanda Seales is a comedian and creative visionary who earned a master’s degree in African-American studies with a concentration in hip hop from Columbia University. She combines intellectual wit, silliness and a pop culture obsession to create her one-of-a-kind brand of smart and funny content for the stage and screen. She has an uncanny ability to make serious subjects (racism, rape culture, sexism, police brutality, etc.) relatable and interesting through humor.
“Education is the key to our liberation,” is one of Seales’ proverbs.
Most people recognize her as Tiffany DuBois from the recently concluded HBO show “Insecure.” She is also only the second Black comedian to have her own HBO comedy special.
After three years, Seales embarked on a coast-to-coast comedy tour called “Black Outside Again,” which will close out in Washington, D.C., next month and included a stop in Philadelphia.
She began her career in show business as a child actor and can now add radio host to her already impressive resume. She announced her latest gig on the “Tamron Hall Show.” Her show will air on WRNB 100.3 in Philadelphia from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m weekdays.
“So often we are expected to fight for what we deserve, but you know people can show up right from the beginning and Radio One has shown up right from the beginning,” she said.
The comedian has used her platform to raise political awareness and frequently engages her audience in political discussions while also bringing humor to her two million Instagram followers. She shared what listeners who may only know her for her political views can expect from her radio show.
“If you wanna start your day with laughs, I’m a resource with that. I think, for what’s it worth, there isn’t another woman’s voice like mine in radio particularly in Philadelphia. So, I’m really excited to be breaking down those walls,” Seales said. “I think it’s long overdue that we have more conversations about politics as it relates to government but about social justice, about what’s going on in the world, and being able to tie all that in together with humor is my gift and I’m ready to share that.”
Additionally she said she wants audiences to know, “I am going to talk about the serious things in a humorous way and I am going to talk about the funny things in a real way,” being unapologetically herself.
She, like many others, said she is concerned about how the Black community collects information. Many people rely on social media to get their news, and Seales said she believes it is critical to not only provide them with the information, but also to encourage them to do additional research.
“I care about my people. I want to make sure we are asking questions but we need to do so in a responsible way. There is this idea that ‘I’m going to do my own research,’ that people are doing now, that’s great but also make sure that the places you are researching are viable sources not just somewhere that’s going to co-sign you,” she said.
Seales also said she wants to make sure that the first few episodes of her show are all about her building relationships with her audience; while she will eventually have guests, that is not her primary focus right now.
“I want folk to call in. This is a show about content for the people. I want folks to see themselves and I want to be able to interact with my listeners in a real way.”
Her podcast “Small Doses with Amanda Seales” can be found on all podcast platforms.
The ultimate goal for the show is to be picked up by more Radio One stations to expand Seales’ listening audience. She said she is thrilled to be joining Philadelphia’s already illustrious list of female radio hosts.
