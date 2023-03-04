City officials joined local broadcasting legends Patty Jackson and Lady B to break ground on a $6.9 million renovation of the Dell Music Center, Philadelphia’s premier outdoor entertainment venue. The project was funded by the city of Philadelphia with support from Councilmembers Curtis Jones Jr. Council President Darrell Clarke and Katherine Gilmore Richardson.
“The Dell is a one-of-a-kind venue, and the investments made today will ensure the Dell continues to host renowned artists for many years to come,” said Susan Slawson, the Dell Music Center’s general manager. “The Dell is thrilled to have the support of the city and Philadelphia’s broadcasting community behind this project. These critical upgrades will ensure the Dell remains Philadelphia’s premier outdoor amphitheater, where the stars take center stage.”
The Dell’s iconic stage, which has hosted legendary performances from artists such as Aretha Franklin, Teddy Pendergrass and Patti LaBelle, will be rebuilt for the first time in the venue’s 50-year history. The new stage will feature improved acoustics, new walls and siding and a new amphitheater roof.
Built in 1929, much of the Dell’s original infrastructure remains. Renovations to the stage, roof, green room, backstage and under-stage offices will be complemented by a new electrical system, improved modern stormwater management infrastructure and additional waterproofing and drainage to protect the outdoor venue from a warmer, wetter future.
Dell visitors will be able to use renovated bathrooms with expanded ADA access. New water fountains with water bottle filling stations will be installed.
Construction is expected to be completed in August.
Due to renovations, the Dell is planning to host an abridged “Essence of Entertainment” series in 2023 and to welcome back some of its signature events. The abridged season is expected to run from mid-August to late September.
The city-run outdoor amphitheater, located in East Fairmount Park, will announce opening dates and lineups from the abbreviated 2023 concert season in May 2023.
Season ticket holders can expect information about a modified season ticket package at that time.
The Dell Box Office expects to open to the public in June 2023. For more information, email dellmusiccenter@phila.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.