As we recognize and celebrate Black History Month, versatile and respected Philadelphia bassist Christian McBride presents “The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons,” now available in stores and online.
The powerful jazz composition is a five-part suite for an 18-piece big band and chorus, featuring esteemed poet and author Sonia Sanchez as the voice of Rosa Parks, award-winning actor Wendell Pierce (“The Wire,” “Treme”) as the voice of Martin Luther King, Emmy-nominated actor/director Vondie-Curtis Hall (“Chicago Hope,” “Daredevil”) as Malcolm X, and accomplished actor Dion Graham (“Malcolm X, “The Wire”) as the voice of Muhammad Ali.
In a recent interview with The Philadelphia Tribune, McBride revealed that while “The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons,” was released Feb. 7, the composition was conceived more than 20 years ago.
“I received a commission from Portland Art Society back in 1998,” said McBride, winner of eight Grammy Awards — six as a solo artist, and two with the Christian McBride Band. “They asked if I would compose a piece that they could put in their Black History Month program. The only requirement was that it involved a gospel choir, and at that time, I had no experience in writing for choirs or working with choirs. I hadn’t even written many lyrics at that point. But the people in Portland put me in touch with the great J.D. Steele, who is the choral director and arranger for the CD, ‘The Movement Revisited.’ He comes from a family of gospel royalty, the Steeles. They were in ‘Gospel at Colonus,’ they were also in Prince’s ‘Graffiti Bridge.’
“I was introduced to J.D., and I think of ‘The Movement Revisited’ ... he is as important to this piece as anyone. I can’t play it without him.”
The classically trained McBride, an accomplished composer, arranger and conductor, recalled his creative process, taking time to clarify his true inspiration for this “musical portrait.”
“I decided to pick four people who really meant something to me personally, because this usually gets described as some sort of musical tribute to the Civil Rights era,” he said. “That’s not entirely true, because there’s so many people that made up the Civil Rights era. There’s so many more than just the four people whom I chose to spotlight on my piece. But between Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, and Muhammad Ali, I just felt like those were four people that moved me just so deeply on a personal level, I would pick and write music around their work, and that’s how the piece got started.”
While live performances of “The Movement Revisited” have been well received, plans to release it as a CD six years ago were stalled.
“Life was a lot different then,” McBride stated. “I went to the studio to record ‘The Movement Revisited’ in 2013, but due to legal issues — we had to wait for the clearances from the MLK estate and the Ali estate — it took a long time to get that stuff together, so I’ve actually been quite disappointed that it took this long for this to happen. But as it turns out, this turned out to be a really good thing!
“Maybe this can be somewhat of the counter to the gusty negative winds that are in our world these days. Hopefully this piece can be the counter to that!”
With that in mind, McBride has aspirations of taking his dramatic musical portrait directly to the people, and said in conclusion, “I really hope that in 2021, I’ll be able to take this on the road, because when people actually get to experience this piece, it’s a lot different. The CD, I feel, is quite emotional, but to see it live is a different experience. I remember when we played it at the Merriam Theater a couple of years ago. That was a really special, special night!”
(0) comments
