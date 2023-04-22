Chevalier

Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the film "Chevalier." — Photo by Larry Horricks

Joseph Bologne, also known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, is not quite a household name -- yet.

The 18th century Afro-Caribbean historical figure is best known as a composer, sometimes called "The Black Mozart" for his bright, virtuosic works and peerless talent on the violin. He was also the son of an enslaved woman, a champion fencer, a notorious ladies' man, a boundary-breaking conductor and a close confidante of Marie Antoinette.

CNN

