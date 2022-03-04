DJ Jazzy Jeff is getting back to his roots, spinning his favorite records and shaking up the dance floor. You can catch him for a free show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia this Saturday.
He states “I got a call and was asked if I would be interested in spinning at Rivers Casino. I’m just like first of all, I have never been to Rivers Casino. I am so used to thinking of Las Vegas or Atlantic City when I hear casino. So to be able to do something in my hometown, I’m like lets do it.”
The West Philadelphia native, known to most as the DJ half of the Grammy award winning duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, will have the crowd moving to classics from his solo album, collaborations, mixtapes and more when he hits the "1’s and 2’s" over at Jack’s Bar and Grill on March 5 at 8 p.m.
Known for being one of Philadelphia's most prolific DJs. DJ Jazzy Jeff is well-known for his precision, which has influenced many DJs around the world.
Justin Moore, General Manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia states “DJ Jazzy Jeff is one of the most recognizable names in the business and we’re thrilled to have a Philadelphia legend on the Jack’s stage.”
His worldly influence was felt when he, like his colleagues D-Nice and Questlove, enabled thousands of listeners to get through the dark days of the pandemic.
“The thing I absolutely loved when the world shut down and D-Nice started playing music. He didn’t play anything new. Everything he played was either classic hip hop, r n b or punk jams. You had one hundred thousand to two hundred thousand people tuning in from Michelle Obama to Oprah and that escape probably saved a lot of lives," he said.
This ability to make people feel good has allowed him to expand his brand by traveling the world on two annual European tours, visiting Canada, Asia, Austria, New Zealand, and, of course, the United States.
When asked did he think his DJ Skills would take him from the community party to around the world his response was “I still love it. I’ve always equated DJing to playing basketball. You start playing basketball because you enjoy it and you go out to the park. All of a sudden your junior high school coach tells you, you should go out for the team and you do it. This turns into playing varsity and eventually college. My DJ career is similar. Something that I started doing because I loved it has allowed me to take care of my family,” he said.
When asked what music does he play that gives him comfort and Jeff's response was quick and precise “Steely Dan because every record makes me feel like it was made on a sunny day.”
Jeff is proud of his Philadelphia roots, and his ability to get people moving, he says, "I play music that encourages people to dance. I spin everything. Don't be surprised if you hear something unexpected on Saturday. If it gets you to move and dance it’s on the menu."
For more information, visit riverscasino.com/philadelphia
