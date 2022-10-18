Somewhere in downtown Philadelphia a down-and-out fighter named Rocky Balboa struggles to stay on his feet.
But when the chance of a lifetime comes along, how can he resist? He decides to take his best shot at being a champion. He also decides to take a chance at finding true love.
That’s the basic plot of “Rocky, The Musical,” now playing at the Walnut Street Theatre through Nov. 6.
Of course, the show highlights fight scenes, and Maleek Jackson, a South Philly native and owner of Maleek Jackson’s Fitness Boxing Gym in Northern Liberties, was brought on board to teach Rocky and the others how to box.
One of 13 children, growing up Jackson says was not easy. “By the age of 16, I found myself in serious trouble with the law and was sent to prison. I was released after ten years.”
During his time in prison, Jackson says he tried to figure out how to stay out of trouble and what to do with the rest of his life when he was released.
“And believe it or not, boxing helped me do that,” Jackson insists. “Prison can make some people stop believing in the future, but I had just the opposite experience. In fact, while in prison, I discovered I was really passionate about boxing.
“It was something that was always there in my life,” he continues, “and I decided to pursue it. Today I am a boxer, a trainer and a businessman.”
Jackson says he was picked to be the boxing advisor for this show by Brian Kurtas, the Associate Artistic Director at the Walnut, who happens to live around the corner from Jackson’s gym, and knows the kind of work Jackson does.
“He also thought that Rocky and I had similar personal stories, and that my way of teaching would be a good fit for the musical.”
And so began the arduous task of teaching actors how to look like athletes. “I had to teach then how to use their hands and feet, and how to move around the ring,” Jackson explains. “I had to teach them how to generate power for punches and jabs.
“We all had to learn to work together with the music that played at certain times. It was different but amazing work for me.”
In addition to his work at the Walnut, Jackson is also passionate about helping change the violent trends of youth gun violence in our City.
“When my little brother was killed, I decided to start a foundation. It’s called the Azzim Dukes Youth Program and is named after him,” Jackson says.
Jackson adds that his program aims to reach inner city kids from single-parent homes or with incarcerated parents in order to teach them the life principles of boxing.
“I believe that boxing can be a huge adjustment for youth growing up lacking good values and surrounded, instead, by negative peer pressures.
“Boxing allows you to let go of your ego, which I blame for a lot of the violence and the shootings in our City. But with our program, we hope kids can learn better people skills, and will be redirected in the way they use their energy and their time.”
For tickets call 215-574-3550.
