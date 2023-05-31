June means the weather is warming up, signifying the beginning of festival season. It indicates Philadelphia's annual Roots Picnic, which has evolved into a family reunion, weekend getaway, and a gathering of friends to enjoy excellent music.
This year's picnic includes a comedy night at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday before the activities move to The Mann Center on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, the event will commemorate two anniversaries: Hip Hop's 50th birthday and Lauryn Hill's album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" 25th anniversary.
Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought and The Roots frontman, is one of the event's brainchilds. He took time out of his hectic schedule to tell the fan base what to expect during this year's picnic and to address some worries.
He began by explaining why having Hill on the main stage was vital to him. "It's a full-circle moment in that she was still a member of the Fugees and they were signed to Ruffhouse records (a Philadelphia label) where Questlove interned. We saw them pretty frequently on the Philly circuit. We also performed with them at the Trocadero [Theatre] when they were just starting out. In this business, we evolved together."
Lil Uzi's inclusion on the lineup may come as a surprise to some, as he was initially adamant about not being placed in the hip hop box, but has become more accepting of his place in the culture in recent years.
“I don’t think Uzi ever rejected hip hop," Black Thought added, "it's just that he didn’t want to be placed in a box. So much about what he does as an artist is about freedom of expression. He doesn’t want to be labeled one thing only because that’s not how he sees himself or his music.”
The Roots are also displaying a great array of R&B from newcomer Coco Jones to newly added Usher.
“We have always prided ourselves as the Roots Picnic brand in serving that connected issue across generations," Black Thought expounded. "At this stage in our careers, we are aware that our attendees span multiple generations, which includes the picnic, so it makes sense to select artists who appeal to this mixture.”
The inclusion of State Property on this year's set list has surprised some admirers given that certain members have vowed never to work together again.
“The Roots brand, we serve as a common denominator and as elder statesmen, we come from the same places as the fellows and speak the same language, helping to mend fences where needed.”
While there is much to celebrate about this year's festivities, one cannot help but notice that certain members of the lineup have taken controversial stances on certain issues, such as Dave Chappelle's ongoing feud with the trans community; Talib Kweli's Twitter fight with a segment of Black women; and DJ Akademiks being inaccurate in his reporting on the State of California vs. Tory Lanez case involving Megan Thee Stallion. Some women are hesitant to support the event.
“I believe they should listen to their gut," Black Thought says. "The people that rock with the Roots, and have rocked with us, understand what our mission statement is. They also know the place from which we come is genuine and that The Roots Picnic is a safe place for everyone, creating an opportunity for people to have those hard conversations.”
Last year’s picnic was fantastic, however it was challenging concerning timeliness. Black Thought confirmed that this year's attendees, in his words, “can expect a more streamlined system.”
Black Thought wants the city to know that this year's Philadelphia theme for the picnic was done purposely as an ode to the city that birthed The Roots. That is ultimately what makes the event so memorable. It's a group of hometown men who combine their passion for music with the spirit of the place that gave birth to them.
For more information on The Roots Picnic and the can't miss events that come with it, visit therootspicnic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.