June means the weather is warming up, signifying the beginning of festival season. It indicates Philadelphia's annual Roots Picnic, which has evolved into a family reunion, weekend getaway, and a gathering of friends to enjoy excellent music.

This year's picnic includes a comedy night at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday before the activities move to The Mann Center on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, the event will commemorate two anniversaries: Hip Hop's 50th birthday and Lauryn Hill's album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" 25th anniversary.

