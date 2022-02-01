Poly Styrene was the UK’s first woman of color to front a rock band.
“The world is playing catch-up with Poly Styrene — not the other way around,” a fitting line from Celeste Bell, daughter of the Poly Styrene and director of a documentary about the rocker’s life.
The illustrious rocker and X-Ray Spex lead singer was a trailblazer for women in the music industry as she wasn’t afraid to address issues such as identity or consumerism, eventually establishing herself as someone unafraid of disrupting the status quo. An enigma to the world — her daughter Celeste Bell takes the time to re-introduce us, and herself to the real Poly Styrene in her and co-director Paul Sng’s upcoming documentary “Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliche.”
The film will screen for one night only at the Lightbox Film Center on Feb. 2.
“Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliche” is an in-depth look into the life and legacy of the mother, rocker, and mainstream divergent. “initially, I set out to do a sort of coffee table book, sort of showcasing my mother’s artwork and also including her diary entries that she wrote retrospectively in the early 2000s, but that very quickly turned into something more biographical. Shortly after we started meeting and planning what we were going to do with the book, they introduced me to Paul, who was really interested in making a film.” Bell said.
Comprised of archival footage, interviews with fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, musician Thurston Moore, and other voices of the time, “Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliche” works to untangle the perplexing story of the infamous musician.
“I think I learned a lot about my mother, especially at that time before I was born in the 70s, in the 60s, when she was a child, it was really valuable information. [It] filled in a lot of blanks that I had in my understanding of her story. That helped me to also understand our story, our relationship, and in my early years as well, a little bit better. So it definitely was a journey of discovery.” Bell said.
The documentary not only centers on Poly but her relationship with her daughter and the strain that was put on it from Poly’s mental health struggles. “It was a constant battle. If you grow up with a parent who has bipolar disorder and that parent is your primary caregiver, there will be very traumatic experiences that are just inevitable. A lot of it was tough, difficult, and problematic.” Bell said. “But in terms of her creativity, it’s hard to know if she would have been as creative, if she would have been as prolific an artist if she hadn’t had that condition as well.” Bell continued.
Poly Styrene was an icon, labeled not just for her musical abilities but also for her existence in the pop and rock at a time where the color of her skin made her stand out. Poly Styrene forced you to look at her, forced you to acknowledge the texture of her hair as well as the beauty in her individuality, and became a historical figure for it.
“There was this association with punk as white, rock as white, which is erroneous because the roots of rock music are in black music. It was really brave and significant, but also of course, difficult to be in that environment when you’re one of the only people. But at the same time, punk was very welcoming of outsiders and that’s what we talk about as well in the film.” Bell said.
An essential artist to come out of the punk era, Poly Styrene’s gift is being thoroughly reintroduced to a new generation of disruptors.
for more information on the upcoming “Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliche” screening, visit lightboxfilmcenter.org
