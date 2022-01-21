“Actually, there are thousands of Black opera singers, but only a handful are ever given a chance to display their talent because producers are unwilling to take a chance by hiring them,” says Rehanna Thelwell.
“Many producers think people only like to see things they can identify with so it's difficult to get interested in something you couldn't see in yourself. At least that's what they believe. They just don't want to take the risk. So Black singers are usually only used when something is trendy or the part calls for it.”
Luckily, Thelwell, who is about to make her house debut in Opera Philadelphia's production of “Oedipus Rex” Jan. 21 and 23 at The Kimmel Cultural Center's Verizon Hall, was given that all-important chance, and has been applauded by many, including the Washington Post, who singled her out for her “dynamic presence.”
Continuing on with Opera Philadelphia, Thelwell is also scheduled to perform in the U.S. premiere of “The Listeners” in their 2022-2023 season.
But first, “Oedipus Rex,” which is the ancient Greek tragedy of the man who kills his father and marries his mother. Brought into the 21st century with a searing score by Igor Stravinsky, this is the story of the inevitability of life. The characters hope to escape their tragic ends, but their very actions bring those ends closer.
“I play Jocasta in this production,” the New Jersey native says. “It's a wonderful role and I can't wait to do it in front of a live audience. That's because we prepared for the opera virtually and that presented quite a few challenges. It sounds good now but because of COVID we had virtual coaching , so I ended up alone singing in my living room.”
Now living in Silver Springs, Maryland, because of her association with the Washington National Opera, Thelwell admits she was always interested in singing as a career but never gave any thought to singing opera.
“There was no real singing in my house when I was growing up. Both my parents couldn't sing their way out of a paper bag,” she laughs.
But one day a teacher heard her sing and told the young student she ought to be singing opera. Thelwell took that teacher's advise. She began her studies in 2009 at Northern Arizona University. In 2014, she was accepted into the graduate program at the University of Michigan.
Since then she's made a name for herself singing all over the country in such productions as “Porgy and Bess,” “The Magic Flute,” “The Rise of the Valkyries” and many, many more. Sadly, there aren't more Black singers taking part in the operatic world.
“But there certainly should be,” Thelwell insists. “So Black singers have to be patient and take one step at a time. And I would like to help all my friends get to the place where they belong-- native Americans, Asians-- all my friends of color need to be recognized for their amazing talent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.