The Black Label Comic Con is making its return to Philadelphia for its second year on Aug. 14, 2021. It will take place in downtown Philadelphia at The Westin Hotel. This convention will provide a platform for independent comic creators from all over the country to share their work with comic lovers. There will be meet-and-greets with comic creators, a cosplay contest and panel discussions throughout the convention.
The Black Label Comic Con was created by novelist and Trenton native Eric Cooper. Cooper has been writing for over 20 years and has produced four novel series: “Knight Seeker,” “Merge,” “Star Enforcers,” and “The Greenville Triangle.” All his novels take place in the same universe as his “Knight Seeker” series.
Black Label Comic Con is one of the few Black owned and operated conventions in the country and one of the few comic conventions that are in Philadelphia. Black Label Comic’s CEO Eric Cooper wanted to start Black Label Comic Con to highlight the creatives that would not receive the same attention at other larger conventions.
“I’ve been to a lot of different (conventions), but at all the (conventions) I’ve seen and all the (conventions) I’ve been to either big, small or medium size, they seem to always cater to the celebrity or to the big name in the building...” he says. “You have to understand that the real part of the comic book community and the comic book creation came from the creators, not from these big-name stars. It was time to have a convention that was geared to the creators, to the people that actually create the content.”
Black Label Comic Con is a convention for creatives of diverse backgrounds, but Cooper does want to highlight Black creatives with this convention. The comic book and animation industry are predominantly owned by white organizations, Cooper wanted to create a space for Black and minority creatives to share their story.
“I just want people to get involved in what we do and like, really share our stories because we don’t share our stories enough. We really don’t. We don’t take enough pride in what we do and it’s really time to start bringing out these events about Black culture, about Black excellence that we have and start sharing with others.” Cooper said.
Cooper claims Philadelphia is a great spot to host a Black-owned comic convention because of its large population of Black people, the ease of access from transportation due to it being a metropolitan city and the Black creatives that reside in the Philadelphia area.
One of the premiere guests in attendance is Philadelphia-based illustrator Phoe-nix Nebula. Nebula has collaborated with Cooper on multiple projects together including their most recent project The Greenville Triangle, which is a graphic novel based on the “Black Wall Street” that was in Tulsa, OK before it was bombed in 1921 by white supremacists. Another guest, Shawn Alleyne, is a freelance artist, writer, designer, publisher, and teacher that lives in Philadelphia. He is a self-taught artist that combines elements of sci-fi, mythology, his Caribbean roots and his love for hip-hop into his art. Alleyne will also be in attendance. He is head of his own design company, Pyroglyphics Studio. Another guest patrons can look forward to is Ariell Johnson, the owner of Amalgam Comics and Coffeehouse located in the Kensington area of Philadelphia. In 2015, Johnson graced headlines for being the first Black woman to open her own comic bookstore on the East Coast.
Cooper was excited to announce that Scott Hanna has also signed on to appear at the Black Label Comic Con. He is an inker that has worked with DC Comics and Marvel Comics for years, working on comics such as The Amazing Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Green Lantern, The Justice League and many more. The inker outlines, interprets, finalizes, retraces the comic book’s drawings.
For more information and to view the rest of the guest speakers for the Black Label Comic Con, visit blacklabelcomicon.com
