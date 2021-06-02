Philadelphia’s annual festival celebrating the founding of our nation returns with a full lineup of in-person events from Juneteenth through July 4, sponsors and city officials announced Wednesday.
Sponsored by Wawa, the Welcome America festival has offered the city and region a free Fourth of July concert since its inaugural event 1993.
It is not to be confused with Made in America, a similarly named music fest founded by Jay-Z that’s been running in Philly since 2012. The mixup is common: before the pandemic, both events drew massive summertime crowds with live shows on the Ben Franklin Parkway.
This year, Welcome America is moving off the Parkway and into the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Though there’s no cost, you’ll still need a ticket to get into the Fairmount Park venue. Organizers say that’ll allow for more social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions.
At 16 days, this year’s slate of events will be the longest in the festival’s history. For the first time, the celebration will incorporate educational programming focused on Juneteenth, the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
Here’s a quick rundown of some Welcome America schedule highlights:
June 19: The African American Museum in Philadelphia hosts a free, day-long festival, focusing on the history of Juneteenth as it relates to America’s independence
June 20: “Rocky” is screened outdoors on the Art Museum steps, kicking off a series of movies throughout the following week
June 20 through July 4: Dilworth Park and Love Park play host to the “Broad + Market” festival, featuring dozens of dance companies, musical acts and other performances
July 1: Wawa Hoagie Day returns to Independence Mall, where Wawa staff volunteer to make more than 50,000 hoagies for first responders and health care workers
July 4: Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida headline a daytime music fest at the Mann
July 4: The fireworks show is back on the Parkway, following a hiatus last year.
Made In America also announced its 2021 return last week, with rap and electronic acts slated for Labor Day Weekend in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.