2023 BET Awards - Show

Big Daddy Kane performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. — AP Photo/Mark Terrill

LOS ANGELES — A masked Lil Uzi Vert opened the 2023 BET Awards on a platform suspended from the ceiling and jumped into a pyrotechnic-filled kickoff performance before the show quickly turned into a celebration of hip-hop's early years.

For a show promising to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop, it set the tone for a hip-hop history lesson: DJ Kid Capri walked the audience through a medley of the earliest days of New York City '80s rap culture featuring The Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight," MC LYTE's "Cha Cha Cha", D-NICE's "Call ME D-Nice" and Big Daddy Kane's "Raw," into a partial cover of "Just A Friend," an homage to the late great Biz Markie.

The Associated Press

