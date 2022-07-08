Arnez J is one of those comedians, while you may not remember his name, you will remember his performance. He’s been a stand-up comic for 31 years and has amassed quite a following in that time. The comedian will perform at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia from July 7-10.
In today’s comedy climate, the comedian discusses how he is navigating this new normal.
“When Arnez J takes the stage, there’s no topic that’s taboo or off limits” is his tagline.
The comedian was open and honest about his formula for success.
He revealed that he’s been mostly on the road, spending time with fans and preparing for his next special.
“I have been on the road with only a total of two weeks off starting with this year. I have been concentrating on taping a special. We were going to do it in Philadelphia, but I think we are going to change that. The show is tight but I’m not ready,” he shared.
He adds “We have been really busy selling out wherever we go. It’s something that I can’t explain but I’m grateful.”
He’s noticing what many other entertainers are noticing: people are willing to spend money on things that are positive and provide relief in this new normal.
When it comes to the state of comedy, Arnez entered the genre prior to the advent of social media and the internet. At that time, what happened in a comedy club was kept between the patrons and the performer.
“I have always been one to never hold back with what’s on my mind. The things I say don’t get interpreted as an enemy of people, but I do speak my mind. I think social media has allowed us as a human race to get away with the bantering that we do. I think social media has allowed us to be weaker than we are. I guess my grandfather, father said the same thing, but we have become a very weakened culture. We have become a very malice-focused culture. Meaning we get offended by just a small word. I do agree that some of it needs to be checked, and you can’t just open your mouth and say anything and not expect consequences,” he stated.
The climate of comedy has also shifted, with many newcomers arriving via Instagram and TikTok. Those comedians frequently lack a set, but their fame catapults onto big stages despite their lack of experience.
“I come from the era that you had to put in time. The drawback from allowing anyone in the game is that sure you can do one night but what can you do after that. I have 31 years of comedy because I have the armor of proven vest on,” he acknowledged.
There are some advantages to today’s environment, such as the ability to speak directly to your customer. Arnez J talked about how he used those tools to interact with his audience.
“I value my fans. I have 31 years of great comedy in the game. So that’s what I can share with my fans. I love my fans. They know they are going to have a good time” he explained.
In these difficult times, where a new tragedy is on the horizon every day, comedy is one of the outlets that ticket buyers are flocking to right now.
Audiences have also demonstrated that they are discerning with their money, so comedians such as Arnez J take great care in providing a memorable evening out. According to Arnez, it’s one of the reasons he’s been able to keep going for 31 years.
For more information on Arnez’s show, visit philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
