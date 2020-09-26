Never underestimate the effect caring parents can have on a young child.
A perfect example is Angel Blue, who at the tender age of four, was taken to an opera by her parents and instantly fell in love.
A native of Apple Valley, California, Blue says that opera became her passion ever since that day.
“That first opera was ‘Turandot’ and I loved everything I heard and saw that day,” Blue said. “So I started taking formal voice lessons, first with my dad who was a trained opera singer. He was my first teacher and, of course, my lifelong inspiration.”
Blue graduated from Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, where she studied voice and classical piano, before moving on to receive a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Redlands, and then a Masters of Music degree in Opera Performance from UCLA.
Additionally, as time went on, Blue learned how to play the bass guitar and the alto saxophone. But she admits, it is opera that has stolen her heart.
“I moved to Europe when I was 25 and that completely changed the trajectory of everything for me regarding opera,” she said. “It opened doors for me that weren’t open for me in the United States. More and more important things became available to me in Austria, Germany, Italy, and then later in London.”
Since then, the statuesque soprano — the first African-American beauty queen to hold the title of Miss Apple Valley, California — has sung all over the world. And starting Sunday at 7 p.m., Blue will join with other notables on the Digital Stage as the Philadelphia Orchestra celebrates the opening of its 121st season.
“I’ll be singing D’amor sull’ aria from ‘Il Travatore.’ So for me, this is an incredible honor, and I’m so thankful to the Philadelphia Orchestra for allowing me to sing it. So many of my other concerts have been cancelled due to the pandemic that this is a wonderful opportunity.”
Blue says she’s also extremely grateful for the many awards she’s received over the years, including awards from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion’s Emerging Young Entertainers Award and many more.
Aside from pleasing audiences with her voice, Blue involves herself in doing any number of things for others. For example, she was a featured soloist in a concert to raise funds for housing projects for Haitians who had relocated to the Dominican Republic.
Blue also took part in the annual AIDS Gala in Germany that raised money to help those affected by AIDS and HIV in both Germany and South Africa.
And in 2015, along with her mother, she co-founded Sylvia’s Kids Foundation, an organization dedicated to the support of inner-city youth.
“Our organization, named for my mother, is an organization designed to help America’s teenagers continue their studies after high school,” Blue explains. “The award is chosen by the board of the Foundation based on the essays and recommendations provided by each student.
“My dream for the future,” Blue concludes, “is to see the Foundation, one day, fund a graduating senior through four years of college. And I think one day we will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.