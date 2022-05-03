Philadelphia-based skate troupe, “Great on Skates”, has teamed up with The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park for their signature “Rewind at the Rink”, a series of retro-themed skate nights.
The fun takes place every Wednesday through May 25. Visitors are invited to lace up their skates and roll back in time for a retro-themed skate night with tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s.
“Great on Skates is a community based organization that loves to bring fun and skate education to the community,” said India Bernardino, Great on Skates beginner course instructor. “If you want to be safe on skates as well as have fun on skates,[join us], we will be at the Rothman Rink for a few weeks.
“Every Wednesday there will be throwbacks during the rewind. It’s a rewind with a 70s night, 80s, 1999s, and 2000s and then there’s a new school night after that. So every Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm, we’ll be outside dressed up very festive with our skates. The music is going to reflect the time period as well as the skate moves. There’ll be some skaters out there from various states to help teach and dance with people and just mingle with the people. We are like the host of the “Rewind at the Rink”,” said Bernardino.
As the event host, Great on Skates will lead informal dance lessons and activities while boogying to the beats of DJ Beezy, who has guaranteed to keep the people moving with a fun throwback playlist.
“Our experience that we try to bring to people is that childlike joy,” said Bernardino. “You know, if you fall, you have fun, you get up. It’s one place, the skating rink, and skating as to where you will fall and you’re laughing. And when you get up, you’re laughing, but you still want to continue to do it. You don’t want to quit, because it’s fun to be around people that are bubbly and have a lot of energy. I think people will just want to mingle and feel like they’re a kid again.”
There will be nostalgic backyard games that will also be set up for visitors to play at their leisure and adults 21 and over can enjoy delicious food and beverage options at the Air Grille Garden.
“I believe with skating, there’s no age limit to who can skate or who can throw on a pair of skates,” said Bernardino. “You can put on a pair of skates from the age of three on. And you can always find your place. The skating rink is a place where families of all ages can enjoy,” Bernardino said.
A valid Rothman Roller Rink ticket is required to skate during the time of the event. Dressing up is encouraged! Admission will be $8 for children 10 and younger and $10 for adults. Skate rental is $5 for patrons who do not bring their own pair. Everyone is encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of time at rothmanrink.ticketsocket.com.
“Everyone’s invited. Even if they don’t get on stage, they can enjoy the music. And they can enjoy the festivities,” said Bernardino.
