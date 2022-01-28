The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was recognized by a U. S. Congressional resolution as a American “Cultural Ambassador to the World.” It’s a title well earned having performed for 25 million people in 48 states and 71 countries on six continents, celebrating the African American cultural experience with the American modern dance tradition.
Formed in 1958 by Alvin Ailey and a group of young African-American modern dancers, the trailblazing company has grown to what it is today.
And now, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music is proud to present the unparalleled artistry of Alvin Ailey as the company returns to the stage Jan. 28-30.
Michael Jackson, Jr., one of the key dancers in the company, admits “It feels so good to be back together again. Dancing alone in my little New York City doesn’t quite feel the same. But it did give me time to think and reflect.
“It also gave me time to adjust and explore my own body and my thoughts on perfection,” Jackson continues. “But I did miss everyone so much. Normally, the longest we’ve ever been away from each other is maybe five weeks. Now it’s been almost two years!”
And today, marking a decade of leading the company forward, Artistic Director Robert Battle will present Ailey’s extraordinary dancers in exciting premieres and much loved classics, including the American classic, “Revelations.”
“And because we’re celebrating Robert Battle’s tenth year as our artistic director, we’ll also be having a ‘Battle Night.’ I’ll be dancing a solo in the middle of a work called ‘Love Stories.’”
In the past, Jackson has danced with such companies as the Dance Theatre of Harlem, Dallas’ Black Dance Theatre, and Philadanco, where he also worked as an artistic director at D3. Jackson joined Alvin Ailey in 2011 and again in 2015.
Jackson is originally from New Orleans, and says, “I always knew I wanted to be an artist of some sort, and by the time we moved to D.C., when I was about 13, I had pretty well decided I wanted to dance. And now, to be back again in Philadelphia where I spent so much time, and taking the stage after two years, feels wonderful.”
Jackson is referring to the years he spent with Philadanco. He says he now enjoys wondering the streets of Philly and seeing how much the arts have grown here. “In a way, I really feel a part of the city. There are so many people here that I love. And I’m so happy that Philadelphia is the first stop on our new tour!”
Loving being a dancer, and especially a dancer with such a legendary company, Jackson admits there are some challenges involved in his work.
“For example,” he volunteers, “Maintaining a consistency is a challenge. In live theater it isn’t always possible to do that. You just have to do your best – and that’s all anyone can do”
For more information, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.
