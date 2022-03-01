One of his first jobs was as an airplane mechanic – a job he held for 10 years.
“And after that, I got a job training new mechanics,” says Alonzo Bodden, who will be performing his comedy routine at Philly’s Helium Comedy Club March 3-5. “I would stand in front of the room and talk to them about their new careers and in doing so I usually could make them laugh. And that’s really how my own stand-up career got started.”
Bodden says he could always make people laugh ever since he was a child. He insists that everyone in his family had a sense of humor, and he believes that was the very thing that influenced his own comic abilities.
“But I was never the class clown, or the kid standing in front of a brick wall holding a microphone in my hands. I was just always funny, and I knew it.”
Originally from Queens, New York, Bodden decided to take a chance on his future and moved to Los Angeles in 1988. “That’s when I started meeting people who worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. And it was those people who also thought I was funny and urged me to try my hand at comedy.
“So I decided to take a class in comedy writing, and once I did, I was hooked,” Bodden continues. “There was no turning back. And by 1993, I had almost figured it out.”
His first big break came when he was on the “New Faces of Comedy” showcase at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. But winning first place during season three of “Last Comic Standing” really sealed the deal.
Bodden says that win got him universal recognition. “Before then, I was working in coffee shops and bowling alleys, anywhere I could find a place that would have me. But after my win, the whole world began opening up for me.”
However, being a comic is not always as easy as it may look to some. “In fact, that’s the biggest challenge of being a comic – making people laugh. Although some things remain the same, it’s also true that over time things are also changing. And society grows more sensitive as to what they think is funny. So it’s my job to tap into that. I have to make them laugh and think. Or make them laugh and escape. And if you can do that, you can make it in this business.”
After so many years on stage, TV and radio, Bodden was asked if he would ever consider retiring.
His answer came quickly: “Absolutely not. Comics don’t retire. We just die!”
Self -described as “cynically good-natured,” and insisting he still loves what he does, Bodden adds he very much enjoys doing this “happy work, bringing joy to so many others.”
And if he has any advise he would give to others, it is simply this: “Just get on stage as much as you can and anywhere you can. Keep getting in front of people. Comics have to be in front of people to prove themselves and their material. And be sure to write everything down that makes you laugh. Keep a notebook and go from there.”
For information, visit philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
