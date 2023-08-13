GREG WATKINS AND CHUCK CREEKMUR

From left, Greg Watkins and Chuck Creekmur, the founders of AllHipHop.com. — Courtesy of AllHipHop

The state of hip-hop journalism is in shambles; many claim to represent the culture while simply exploiting the community’s internet real estate.

That is not the case with AllHipHop.com, a hip-hop-based site launched 25 years ago by Greg Watkins and Chuck Creekmur. There is a reason why the site is still here and relevant in an environment dominated by podcast foolery and bloggers masquerading as journalists. AllHipHop is devoted to doing what it has done since its inception: Reporting the truth in a culture that has gone so far beyond its roots that at times it appears foreign.

