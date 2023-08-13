The state of hip-hop journalism is in shambles; many claim to represent the culture while simply exploiting the community’s internet real estate.
That is not the case with AllHipHop.com, a hip-hop-based site launched 25 years ago by Greg Watkins and Chuck Creekmur. There is a reason why the site is still here and relevant in an environment dominated by podcast foolery and bloggers masquerading as journalists. AllHipHop is devoted to doing what it has done since its inception: Reporting the truth in a culture that has gone so far beyond its roots that at times it appears foreign.
The two pioneers took time out of their hectic schedules to talk about the evolution of AllHipHop and how they have managed to stay relevant in this busy atmosphere. To comprehend their devotion to the culture, one must first learn what drew them to hip-hop.
“I would have to say that Run-D.M.C. did it for me,” Creekmur shares. “There were artists before Run-D.M.C. but lyrically, the way they looked, the way they dressed, spoke to me. I later discovered that D.M.C. was into comic books, a bit of a nerd, introvert, and I could totally relate to that, hence I related to him more than RUN even before I learned the little nuances.”
Run-D.M.C., along with The Fat Boys, The Beastie Boys, and Whodini, were amongst his earliest influences. “Those groups showed the diversity of the culture from a rap standpoint,” Creekmur explains. Creekmur, like many others before discovering their niche in the culture, was an artist, a B-boy, and even a DJ.
For Watkins, his first entry to hip-hop was not too different.
“I know the exact moment and the exact day,” he enthusiastically states. “I lived in the suburbs, yet it was a varied and blue-collar neighborhood. Near us was an auto plant whose workforce comprised of my neighborhood’s population, and less than a mile away was Section 8 housing. Because of the basketball courts, I would always go over there. I pedaled around to the apartments and came across a circle of people break-dancing in the midst. I pulled up, saw the box (cassette radio player), the cardboard, and the dudes breaking, and it was like a light switch went off. I said to myself ‘this is what I was meant to do.’”
Watkins, like his business partner and friend, learned to break-dance and proceeded to study the art form as much as he could, including ordering a book on graffiti by the famed graffiti artist “Zephyr” while in middle school. The book’s principal message was positive messaging.
While AllHipHop is a success and now a staple, it’s essential to remember that when the site was created, the internet was still a novel concept. Aside from labels, there were not many examples of hip-hop journalists and enterprises. Watkins and Creekmur were both employed at the time, however decided to pursue this endeavor.
“There were no expectations as far as the internet,” Creekmur informs. “There were no rules and no judgment. Secondly, Greg and I knew each other. Thirdly, we slowly got into working together. Looking back at some of the earlier versions of the site, I was doing graphics for a while with Greg. I was traveling back and forth to New York interviewing people and it happened over time. From a business perspective, we both wanted to make a legitimate mark in history beyond being a fan.”
Watkins and Creekmur saw the potential of the internet, which is why they developed their brand on this new technology, in contrast to their competitors who established themselves in the print industry before transitioning to the internet. Unlike print magazines, the internet enabled them to promote artists at a quicker rate and on a global scale.
“For the artist, it was a real big opportunity, and still, is for them to talk to the audience they wanted to directly through us because there wasn’t any social media in an authentic way,” Watkins explained.
This enabled them to create the cutting-edge notion of providing information to their users 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Early hip-hop sites only updated once a month or once a week, based on the print formula.
“We delivered news to their cell phone, two-way pagers, instant messaging, all of that was very new from 1998 to 2007 when the iPhone came on the scene,” Watkins shares, making them the first site to deliver information to the consumer directly. Because of their drive to blending journalism with authenticity, AllHipHop was able to secure numerous ground-breaking articles ahead of other media conglomerates.
They were the first to publish the interviews/newsbreaks with Dexter Isaac (the man that confessed to shooting Tupac), C-Murder’s shooting, several Jay-Z rollouts, Jam Master Jay’s death, and Jay-Z and Nas making peace, to name a few.
Creekmur is one of the reasons AllHipHop is still so well-regarded on the editorial front. He has a journalism degree from the University of Delaware and has written for Vibe magazine, appeared on MSNBC, Hot 97, BET, and even gave a TED Talk.
On the advertising side, Watkins outlined some of the challenges that Black-owned media still faces.
“The problem is that Black media/journalism entities have hugely been undervalued and under-appreciated, including promises that were made in 2020 but never delivered on,” Watkins states. “It’s still an uphill battle in having advertisers understand how our community decimates information.”
AllHipHop is an excellent example of what an online media website should be in this era of everyone claiming to be the best and competing for clicks. Embracing technology to help the brand reach more people while maintaining its integrity explains why they are celebrating 25 years alongside the reverence of a culture turning 50.
