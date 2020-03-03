Playwright, actress, and teaching artist Hollis Heath received the AUDELCO award in 2012 for a play she co-wrote with Jaylene Clark Owens and others. A native of Harlem who admits she always wanted to be an actress, Heath was approached by Owens to collaborate with her, Janelle Heatley Hinnant and Chyann Sapp in a play to be titled “Renaissance in the Belly of a Killer Whale.”
She happily agreed, and when Heath graduated from The City College of New York in June, 2016, with a master’s degree in education, the commencement address was delivered by first lady Michelle Obama. Heath was one of the very few students (out of 3,800) Obama commended for “writing an award-winning play as well as speaking at the White House about empowering women.”
Heath recalls that “after that, I barely heard anything else she said. It was such an incredible feeling and I was simply trying not to pass out.”
A native of Harlem who admits she always wanted to be an actress, Heath says she was approached by Owens one day and asked to collaborate on “...Killer Whale.”
Heath says she saw it as a “wonderful opportunity because when I left college I was able to tour the country doing a piece written with some of my close friends about a neighborhood I grew up in.”
In the play, three women chronicle the gentrification of Harlem, journeying through the streets, history, landmark, and evolving culture of their native neighborhood. Via a fusion of spoken word and song, they take a funny and moving trip to embrace change while renewing a rich past, Their daring wish is to establish nothing short of a new Harlem Renaissance. The show continues at the Wilma Theatre through March 7.
According to Heath, there are scenes in the play that actually happened.
“But there are also scenes where we were able to put ourselves in other’s shoes. So we are able to integrate a number of different experiences and different voices, but our experiences primarily.
“In the beginning, after we first toured the show and I got my master’s degree, I realized how much I enjoyed helping young people,” Heath continues. “I worked on an art show to benefit an organization that works to fight human trafficking around the globe.”
Over the years Heath also created summer drama workshops for New York City youth, and received the Harlem YMCA Community Impact award for “distinction to the enrichment of the Harlem Community.”
Using the teaching skills she learned in grad school, Heath says she found she really enjoyed opening up conversations with young people about social/emotional learning “Things like their values, and body image, and who they want to be in the world. Theater was an excellent foundation to explore some of these topics and became something I was really passionate about. I began building curriculum, especially around girls, around leadership and self-esteem and awareness, and using the theater as the basis to build around that work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.