For generations, Disney Princesses have enchanted us with their voices, singing to the soundtrack of our lives. For the first time, this magic is coming to the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus when they present Disney Princess: The Concert on April 12.
Tony nominee Susan Egan, Broadway star Arielle Jacobs, Disney channel star Anneliese van der Pol and Broadway World winner Sydnee Winters bring the princesses to life through song.
Sydnee Winters was born in New York but raised in Miami. She is of Chinese Jamaican/Cuban Roots. Winters has an impressive resume in singing, acting, and dancing. She graduated from Five Towns College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater, which prepared her for a career on Broadway.
Her resume encompasses shows such as "Jesus Christ Superstar" with John Legend on NBC, "Motown the Musical," "Pippin," and "Hamilton," and she portrayed Nala in "The Lion King."
“I’ve been obsessed with "The Lion King" since it came out in 1994, when the animated feature came out. I remember buying my "Lion King" sing along tape with my "Aladdin" tape with my little money and forcing my entire family to sing along. I just loved the music and the story of the show for so long. But when the musical came out, I learned that Nala got her own song "Shadowland." The actress that played Nala, Heather Headley, was from Trinidad. That was exciting to me. My family is from Jamaica,” Winters said.
She continued, “That song stayed with me a long time and I said to myself I’m going to sing this song one day.”
After college, she moved back to New York. Her first job was a New York Knicks City dancer. The opportunity allowed her to get an agent and that agent got her an audition with "The Lion King."
“I auditioned for that show three times over the course of three years and the 3rd try in the 4th year I made it,“ Winters said.
She also shared the impact of what "Disney Princess-The Concert" means to young girls who are enthralled with the fantasy of princesses and make believe.
“This is a show my mother would have taken me too. My mother is Disney-dedicated. She’s an immigrant from Panama. She made sure that my sister and I had a childhood, and a big part of that childhood was going to Disney world," she said.
One of the appeals of the Disney Princesses is that they are fierce and strong.
“Belle saves the guy in "Beauty and the Beast;" Nala saves her tribe and Mulan saves her country” Winters states. These strong images influenced a whole new generation.
The message of the show ultimately as Winters explains is “a message to heal people. You come into this show with an open heart because we’re coming with our open heart. We are strong women, Broadway stars singing music from one the greatest American songbooks. You get to hear us sing these classic songs in a four-part harmony. “
For more information on how you can see the Princesses when the come to the Academy of Music, visit kimmelculturalcampus.org.
Check out Sydnee Winter's website for more information on the actress, visit syndeewinters.com.
