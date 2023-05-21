France Cannes 2023 Banel & Adama Portraits

Director Ramata-Toulaye Sy poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Banel & Adama' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 20, 2023. — Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

CANNES, France — Most filmmakers in the Cannes Film Festival's top-rung competition lineup are well-known directors who have been around for decades. One dramatic exception this year is Ramata-Toulaye Sy, a French-Senegalese filmmaker whose first film, "Banel & Adama," landed among the 21 films competing for the Palme d'Or.

"It's only now that I realize that being in competition means being in a competition," Sy said, laughing, in an interview shortly after "Banel & Adama" premiered in Cannes. "Now that we're really in the middle of it, I realize there's a lot of passion going around."

