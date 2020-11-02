Beyoncé may have just said the most relatable thing ever

NEW YORK — Beyoncé really is human, ya'll.

The megastar graces the December cover of British Vogue and kept it real in her interview. She revealed that like the rest of us mere mortals, she misplaces objects.

"I'm always losing my phone in my house or office, and I never know where my keys are," she said."My phone is always dead. I get days and dates confused all the time, but guaranteed, I'll remember every detail of a conversation, what you were wearing or how your hair was styled. It's absolutely ridiculous."

Beyoncé's many talents more than overcompensate for occasional forgetfulness and, apparently, that includes making her own honey.

"I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones," she said. "I've had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties."

She just gave the phrase "Bey hive" a whole new meaning and we love her even more for it.

Paris Jackson debuts 'Let Down' and signs record deal

LOS ANGELES — Paris Jackson made her solo debut on Friday with the single and video for "Let Down."

The song, written by Jackson, marks her inaugural solo release for Republic Records, with whom she has signed a deal.

"I feel so many emotions. I'm excited, I'm nervous, mostly grateful and happy," she said in a statement. "The freedom to create, not being told what to sing and how to sing it, what to write; it's awesome. It's a gift, it's a blessing."

Jackson, the only daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, had previously made music with her now ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn as part of their band The Soundflowers.

Earlier this year they dropped a self-titled five-track EP, which has generated more than 1 million cumulative streams.

The video for "Let Down" stars Jackson, who has done some acting.

She had a small role in 2017 as Rachel Wells on the Fox TV series "Star" and has also appeared in the series "Scream" and the film "Gringo."

In July she stirred controversy with news of her portrayal of Jesus as a lesbian in the independent film "Habit."

Around that time she and Glenn debuted a docuseries, "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn," on Facebook about their lives and their band.

Jackson's first full-length album, "Wilted," will be released on Nov. 13.

Travis Scott deletes Instagram account

NEW YORK — Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account after posting a picture of himself dressed as Batman for Halloween.

Fans reaction to the costume was not good, with many trolling him for looking like a bug instead of the superhero.

Scott had posed in a chocolate-brown Batman suit, next to matching cars and luggage.

By Sunday morning, his Instagram account was deleted.

Other fans speculated that Scott may have taken down his account because he's about to release new music. He last released "Franchise (Remix)" featuring Young Thug and MIA, in late September.

He's also working on a concert event with Fortnite and recently had a meal collaboration with McDonald's.

'The Masked Singer' will have a dancing counterpart

NEW YORK — It takes who to tango?

Fox is bringing a spinoff of its successful "The Masked Singer" reality series to air in December.

"The Masked Dancer" will be hosted by "The Office" star and comedian Craig Robinson, and will operate on much the same premise.

Inspired by a popular segment featured on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the new program "will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities."

"Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together; spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more," according to a press release. "Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks."

The show's panel will consist of Ken Jeong, from "The Masked Singer" and "I Can See Your Voice"; world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul; actor Brian Austin Green, the former Giraffe contestant on "The Masked Singer"; and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale.

A premiere date will be announced later.