Fox Chase Cancer Center supports colon cancer run/walk
Fox Chase Cancer Center is supporting the Colon Cancer Coalition’s annual Get Your Rear in Gear colon cancer run/walk on March 22.
Patients, survivors, and their families will join faculty, staff, and volunteers as members of the Fox Chase team. The team is led by this year by Fox Chase surgeon Jeffrey Farma, M.D. chief of the Division of General Surgery at Fox Chase.
Funds raised from the event will support local efforts, including prevention, early detection and treatment for the disease.
The walk will be held at Memorial Hall/Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia. Registration will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with the Kids’ Fun Run beginning at 8:45 a.m. and the 5K run/walk beginning at 9:15 a.m.
Registration is open until midnight on March 15. For registration information visit https://donate.coloncancercoalition.org/philadelphia.
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church hosts men’s health
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church is hosting its annual Know Your Numbers Men’s Health Initiative on March 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2800 W. Cheltenham Ave.
Males 18 and older can participate in on site free and confidential screenings for blood pressure, prostrate, cholesterol, BMI (body mass index), HIV, weight, height and kidney function. Attendees can bring their prescribed medicines so that on site pharmacists can check them for conflicts or unknown side effects.
The event features “Man Cave” activities such as chess, card games, video games, and free barber services.
New West Phila. health center specializes in serving seniors
Mercy Accountable Care has opened a new center for seniors at 5901 Market St.
Mercy Senior Health — West Philadelphia is a new center for Medicare patients providing primary and specialty care, on-site behavioral health services and supportive services, such as wheelchair-accessible transportation and care coordination.
Mercy Senior Health features same-day appointments, patient care coordination and a community room where seniors can attend social activities. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
