The Nov. 8, 2022 general election will determine America's future. We are at a political fork in the road: To the left is democracy and to the right is fascism.
We are where Italy was before right-wing fascist Benito Mussolini took over in 1922, where Germany was before right-wing fascist Adolf Hitler took over in 1933, and where Spain was before right-wing fascist Francisco Franco took over in 1939.
That's no hyperbole. That's political fact. If you don't believe that, ask yourself what would've resulted if Orange Hitler's hillbilly stormtroopers had succeeded in their anti-democratic goal when they violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
They almost succeeded, thanks to their Republican collaborators in Congress. And it wasn't just those anti-democratic, anti-voter, pro-disenfranchising conspirators in Congress. As documented by the Brennan Center for Justice, it also was the anti-democratic, anti-voter, pro-disenfranchising Republicans in nearly every state legislature across the country who, “as of Feb. 19, 2021, … have carried over, pre-filed, or introduced 253 bills with provisions that restrict voting access in 43 states.”
That's what I call “legislative lynching” in the effort to disenfranchise Black (and other) voters. For more information about how actual lynchings historically played a key role in American elections, a role that still has repercussions in 2022, log on to the powerfully enlightening two-and-a-half minute video at https://www.epi.org/multimedia/lynchings-black-voting-video/
In addition to the Republican Party's fascism and racism, there's also its misogyny as shown in the U.S. Supreme Court's anti-democratic, anti-voter leap toward a real-life Handmaid's Tale by overruling Roe v. Wade, thereby declaring that women and girls, who constitute a 51.1% majority in this country, have no rights over their own body.
Every election is important. But, apart from the elections that occurred shortly after passage of Reconstruction's 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments in 1865, 1868 and 1870 respectively, the most important one is every single one that has taken place and will take place following the fascistic Jan. 6 attack on democracy.
As was said in “The Fly,” the 1986 remake of the classic horror movie, “Be afraid. Be very afraid.” And as I'm saying right now in 2022, “Be afraid. Be very afraid. And then vote!”
Malcolm X enlightened Black folks about the path to political revolution. He wisely told us it was by “the ballot or the bullet.” Because “the bullet” is definitely impractical (and “arguably” unsavory), the only alternative is “the ballot.”
And if political revolution is not immediately attainable, the next best thing, at least currently, is electoral resistance to official fascism before it's too late. America must not make the same mistake voters in Italy, Germany and Spain made.
Let me be clear: I do not love the Democratic Party. Its frequent political ineptitude and its consistent milquetoast approach to confronting racism are infuriatingly frustrating. But I will enthusiastically vote Democratic democracy in order to defeat Republican fascism.
I tried to explain that to Black people in 2016 when I endorsed Hillary Clinton over Mango Mussolini. But y'all weren't listening to me. Many pro-Black activists and numerous pro-Black scholars like Eddie Glaude of Princeton bashed Clinton because she wasn't Angela Davis or Assata Shakur, because she had a history of shaky political compromises, and because some of her policies were conservative. Although all that's true, she wasn't and isn't a fascist like her Republican opponent was and is.
That 2016 election wasn't about electing an Angela Davis or an Assata Shakur. It was about defeating fascism, dammit! And America blew it.
To paraphrase Voltaire, “Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good.” Therefore, vote for the Democrats and against the Republicans.
And remember that if you refuse to vote at all, you're refusing to extinguish the fascist fire of Republicanism. In other words, a non-vote is actually a vote for fascism.
Although the election is Nov. 8, early voting ballots became available starting Oct. 11. That's why I'm writing my endorsement list nearly a month early to inform you about who and what to vote for.
Why me, you might ask? Who do I think I am, you might ask? Why should you accept my endorsements, you might ask? Here's why: To whom much is given, much is required. I have been a trial attorney for more than 25 years, an adjunct college professor of Black History for 15 years, a cultural/political activist since my college days, a radio/TV host for more than 15 years, a newspaper columnist for six years, and an African descendant throughout my entire lifetime.
Furthermore, in the words of the great Congressperson Shirley Chisholm, I am “unbought and unbossed” because I neither request nor accept money, jobs, grants, or any personal benefits whatsoever from any candidate or elected official.
As a result of all of those blessings, I have been put in a position to access and uncover information that can bring about justice, equity and eventually liberation for Black folks.
Accordingly, prior to each primary and general election, I use that information to compile my endorsement list. Why? There are two reasons. The first is literally hundreds of voters always ask me to do so. The second is, unlike the average voter, I have the time and resources to thoroughly research the candidates. Consequently, I am able to distinguish the good candidates from the bad ones (as well as the not-so-bad candidates from the truly bad ones).
As a result, I am endorsing the following candidates in the Nov. 8 general election. But first, I must address the John Fetterman issue – and it's not about his health because he's getting much better each day. It's about the “pointing a gun at a Black guy” thing
I love Lieutenant Governor Fetterman's progressive stances regarding creating a livable wage, supporting unions, saving the environment, protecting a woman's right to choose, respecting immigrant rights and promoting restorative justice by ending mass incarceration, issuing equitable pardons and providing for reentry programs. But I hate what he did back in 2013 to the Black guy.
All of that aforementioned progressive stuff is good stuff. In fact, it's great stuff. But you know what's not great? Being a white man, who's not a cop, unnecessarily pulling a gun on an unarmed and innocent Black man and then (in my personal opinion) repeatedly lying about that potential Ahmaud Arbery-type event. That's not great. In fact, it's horrible.
But because Fetterman didn't fire a shot and also because the Black guy, whose name is Christopher Miyares, has forgiven Fetterman and has even said he's voting for Fetterman, then I'll vote for and endorse Fetterman too – but only because of his overall progressive stances. However, he still “got some 'splainin' to do” about that Miyares incident, though.
Having said all that, here are my endorsements to defeat Republican fascism:
U.S. Senate
JOHN FETTERMAN
U.S. House
BRENDAN BOYLE (District 2)
DWIGHT EVANS (District 3)
MARY GAY SCANLON (District 5)
Governor
JOSH SHAPIRO
Lieutenant Governor
AUSTIN DAVIS
City Council
QUETCY LOZADA (District 7)
ANTHONY PHILLIPS (District 9)
JIMMY HARRITY (At-Large)
SHARON VAUGHN (At-Large)
Ballot Questions
1. Create a Dept. of Aviation distinct from Dept. of Commerce (Doesn't Matter)
2. Preference for city school district Career Tech Program graduates in civil service jobs (Doesn't Matter)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.