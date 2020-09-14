Mayor Jim Kenney stood up encampment protesters on their invitation to break bread together on Monday.

Protesters at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway encampment had brunch catered for the mayor and camp residents were ready to be served around 1 p.m. As the prepared meals were handed out on 22nd Street, Kenney was nowhere to be found.

Dominique McQuade, another organizer for the camp, said Kenney’s absence was a signal that “he doesn’t care about our residents.

“He doesn’t care about the homeless community,” McQuade said. “He doesn’t care about Black and brown people.”

Mike Dunn, a Kenney administration spokesman, said in an email the mayor “respectfully declined the invitation.” After several face-to-face negotiations with organizers over the months, the mayor believed another meeting would be unproductive, Dunn said.

“Camp leaders have been unable to agree among themselves on their demands, which repeatedly changed, and which, in many cases, out of the City’s control,” Dunn said.

Negotiations between the Kenney administration and the encampment protesters along the parkway and at a second camp, known as Camp Teddy, located on Philadelphia Housing Authority-owned (PHA) property in North Philadelphia have stalled again.

Protesters at the James Talib-Dean encampment, who pitched their tents on Von Colln Memorial Field along with parkway at 22nd Street in early June, had intended to share their personal experiences with the mayor over a meal in an attempt to restart negotiations, said Tanya Scott, an organizer for the camp.

Protesters maintained they will remain there in defiance of the administration’s third order to vacate, the most recent of which was set for Sept. 9, until their demands for long-term affordable housing for all camp residents are met.

Approximately 150 people continue to live in tents in the James Talib-Dean encampment, the majority of which are people of color, organizers say.

“Even if they say they’re going to come inside, we’re still not going to go nowhere,” Scott said. “These people have no place to go.”

A short-term goal for protesters was getting the administration to sanction the encampment and allow them to stay there until a long-term solution is reached, said Jamaal Henderson, an organizer for the parkway encampment.

However, city approval for the camp to remain was a non-starter for the Kenney administration.

Dunn said the encampments have created serious health and public safety concerns. He also noted the protesters were preventing access to a public park.

“The Mayor made clear from the start that these locations are not long term solutions, and the City has shown extreme patience in trying to resolve this amicably,” Dunn said.

Last month a federal judge granted the Kenney administration authority to clear the camps. The mayor has not ruled out using force to disband the camps.

Dunn declined to disclose if or when the administration intends to disband the camps.

Barricades of metal fencing and wood pallets blocked off access to both Benjamin Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street on Monday. The camp is located across the street from a Whole Foods supermarket and high-end apartments.

Similar barricades were also erected behind the encampment on baseball fields along Pennsylvania Avenue and partially along Art Museum Drive.

McQuade said protesters put up the barricades to protect themselves against police. Protesters say they will remove the barricades if Kenney reopens negotiations.

“[The barricades] are only up because we are worried the police are going to come in and hurt our residents,” McQuade said.

While protesters have several demands, their primary goal is to have PHA transfer scores of its long-vacant properties to a community land trust in order to create permanent and diverse low-income housing options, rather than sell the properties to private developers.

The administration has provided services to more than 144 individuals from the camps since early July, including placing 46 in shelters and 39 in safe havens, and 25 have enrolled in the city’s new “street-to-home” rapid-rehousing pilot program.

PHA also is continuing its Community Choice Registration program that aims to transfer more than 60 long-term vacant public housing sites to qualified nonprofits through a competitive process. PHA holds properties in trust for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The PHA program began as a response to the encampments. Protest organizers have rejected the program, saying it would take too long to show results and does not adequately provide long-term affordable housing.