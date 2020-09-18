The Rev. William Brownlee Sr., senior pastor at the Emmanuel Christian Center, Inc. is leading a millennial movement aimed to exemplify the love and compassion of Christian beliefs through community restoration and repair, and spiritual guidance to help sustain one’s spirit and natural life.

“We have work to do,” Brownlee said. “You can’t be shouting God is going to do it, if you don’t apply any work. I’m about holistic measures, helping people reach success both spiritually and naturally. Their personal life, work, and businesses.

“We are teaching our generation which thankfully God has allowed us to do. To be able to see your people flourish has been a testament to what God is doing for us even during a pandemic.”

Priding itself of being a place of faith and not judgement, Brownlee said that they’ve “reached over 300 millennials in the past three years,” and once again the Emmanuel Chrisitian Center is bursting at the seams in terms of space and growth.

“We started in a hotel believe it or not,” Brownlee said. “ Then we moved o a small storefront at 6401 Market Street where the congregation began to grow rapidly. We were busting out of the seams there so we moved again to another church in West Philadelphia, before we opened the doors to 5913 Chestnut Street.

“Prior to Emmanuel Christian Center, I served at the Penecostal Church of Christ in Philadelphia for one year and headed out West for three months before returning home."

Managing a spike in responsibility and membership through the church, Brownlee’s businesses have increased as well.

He owns and operates two businesses located on the 5900 of Walnut Street. In partnership with his wife, first lady Talia Brownlee, he manages a salon called Divine Styles. He also has space at 5605 Walnut Street that is used for financial literacy classes and business coaching.

The salon has been instrumental in providing job opportunities and through the investment firm at 5605 Walnut Street, people were able to secure housing during this pandemic.

“We have at least 50 business owners in our congregation and we are teaching them how to structure those businesses making sure they have the proper leadership, resources, and training,” Brownlee said.

“We have a leadership academy and investment classes, we also teach credit repair. This year alone we’ve had over five new first time homebuyers. The young people are on fire and they love our community. We are feeding people spiritually and naturally."

Brownlee believes the church appeals to those who may have been or felt shut out and that their doors are open to all. He encourages people to truly come as they are.

“We have had gang members who attended our church and people who never came to church before,” he said. “We also have a virtual experience which provides another avenue of access and a place of transparency.

“Due to the pandemic we started off online but people said it just didn’t feel the same. Once permitted to do so we came back into the church. It is said that the house is a refuge."

Service is now both in person and online.

“Each Sunday we have about four to five new members of the church and they’re giving their life to Christ in the pandemic,” Brownlee said. "I believe the pandemic has brought people to Christ versus having people run from Christ. Those who needed God and recognized God in their own way have run to God.

”God has also increased people’s finances and faith in a pandemic. So we have two situations I believe the pandemic will apply more pressure for the trust of God and those who are believers."

Last week, the Emmanuel Chrsitian Center hosted its Elevation Service which honored Brownlee and his elevation to overseer.

The process is a bit vigorous and is deemed a high honor. Brownlee’s elevation was reviewed before a board of representatives and received approval from his overseers. Other requirements included a recommendation, minimum education and Bible study hours, as well as being an active pastor.

“With the approval of my overseers, and the approval of God, I have accepted the call as overseer and will have three churches under me Emmanuel Christian Center of Philadelphia, Emmanuel Christian Faith of Los Angeles Faith Tabernacle of Prayer of New York City,” said Brownlee.

“I’m getting ready to embark on this journey that I'm a little nervous about. However, I was told that I’m already doing the work so I might as well embrace the title."

There is a lot of work for Brownlee.

“Although I’m overseer in the spiritual I’m also overseer in the natural life," he said. "God allowed me to grow successful businesses in the last three years they are community driven businesses and I said 'God I want to grow these businesses not the sake of income but for the sake of outcome.'”

Brownlee says “we are really impacting the community."

Over the weekend the church partnered with State Rep. Joanna McClinton for a community back-to-school supply giveaway,

According to Brownlee he is just passing the torch.

“From the projects to the promise,” he said.

Brownlee, an Overbrook High School alum, was raised in the 46th Street projects in West Philadelphia. He credits all of what he is able to do to God and his mentor and the man that raised him, the late Bishop James McNeil Jr.

“We try to be careful that we are not taking credit ,” Brownlee said. “To God be the glory I promise the lord I will make your name great. God has gifted the church, now we have to give back to God.

He encourages his congregation to look at the plan of God and how he sees you.

“If you perceive the plans of God there is nothing that you will fail,” he said.