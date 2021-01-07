Elon Musk edged past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday to grab the title of world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg.

A 6% rise in Tesla shares early Thursday lifted the value of its CEO’s stock holdings and options by $10 billion, taking his net worth to about $191 billion. A more modest rise of less than 2% lifted Bezos’ Amazon shares by about $3 billion, putting his net worth at $187 billion.

Bloomberg’s real-time billionaire tracker still had Bezos about $3 billion ahead of Musk at mid-day. But the tracker doesn’t update until the end of the trading day. Bloomberg posted an article confirming Musk’s title.

Bill Gates is now a distant third at $132 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Bezos lost $4.3 billion in the value of his Amazon stock Wednesday. Although the broader market was up sharply Wednesday, Big Tech stocks, including Amazon, fell on concerns that Democratic control of the Senate could mean greater scrutiny and regulation on the industry.

Bezos’ stake in Amazon shares increased by $75 billion in 2020, to $173.3 billion, given the huge increase in sales driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that was nothing compared with Musk’s holdings in Tesla. The 170 million shares of Tesla he already owns increased in value by $106 billion during 2020, as shares shot up 743% during the course of the year.

The value of stock options he held at the start of the year increased by $14.2 billion, while the new options he received during the course of the year as part of his pay package had a value of $21.5 billion at year’s end.

Musk caught Gates for the title of the world’s second-richest person in late November, but Tesla shares have increased in value by 45% since then, lifting Musk’s net worth by $53 billion over the past couple months.

Tesla shares are off to a good start in 2021, rising more than $90 a share, or 13%, since the start of this year, including the gains early Thursday. That has lifted Musk’s Tesla holdings and options by about $21 billion this year. Meanwhile, Amazon’s stock was down slightly for the year as of late morning Thursday.