Ellyn Jo Waller is one of the three extraordinary African-American leaders who was honored by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey during his Black History Month symposium on Monday in Washington, D.C.
Casey described Waller as a leader who exemplifies the incredible work that is being done in Pennsylvania to support children and families.
“They [the honorees] have dedicated their lives to providing young Pennsylvanians with the opportunity to learn and grow in their communities and I am honored to have them join me in Washington to celebrate their accomplishments and discuss the work that we can continue to do together,” Casey said prior to the event.
The other two honorees were Dr. Kathi Elliott of Pittsburgh and Rosemary Browne of Harrisburg.
Each February, Casey commemorates Black History Month by honoring Pennsylvanians who have offered significant contributions to the Black community. The celebrations culminate in a floor speech, symposium and reception with leaders and activists from across Pennsylvania. Previous honorees have included Councilwoman Marian Tasco, Congressman William H. Gray, III, Mayor Dr. Wilson Goode, Sr., C. Delores Tucker and Tribune President and CEO Robert W. Bogle.
This was the 14th anniversary of the event and featured an all-female panel.
In light of its 2020 theme, "Pathways toward hope: elevating positive solutions for our children," Casey selected leaders who are paving the way towards a brighter future for families and children throughout the commonwealth.
Waller was acknowledged for her philanthropic contributions and efforts to advance human rights, including the establishment of She’s My Sister Ministry, an anti-human trafficking ministry at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
The ministry has lobbied at the Capitol and have facilitated conversations with persons connected in the governor's office to bring more awareness around human sex trafficking.
Waller joined Judge Lori Dumas to speak with a group of students about safety and prevention during a trafficking presentation earlier this month at the Girard College, a private boarding school in North Philadelphia.
According to Waller, both she and Dumas thumped around in this work for some time together and it was through their work with the Foreign Mission Convention that she realized involuntary human sex trafficking was an atrocity prevalent in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania.
"I’ve been doing the work since 2005 and it was in 2009 that I joined the Philadelphia Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and through the work of the Philadelphia Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition, really began focusing on working along with and in partnership with the Salvation Army,” said Waller.
Waller, the wife of Rev. Alyn Waller and first lady of Enon Tabernacle Church, started She's My Sister Ministry at Enon in 2011.
The ministry has a three-pronged approach — advocacy, awareness and outreach.
The ministry directly partners with the Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army's New Day Drop-In Center. NDDC works specifically for the target population of women exploited by the commercial sex industry in the Kensington neighborhood. The Drop-In provides season-appropriate clothing, hygiene supplies such as toiletries and tampons, socks, underwear, accessories and food.
As part of Waller’s mission, She’s My Sister Ministry hosts an annual conference featuring workshops addressing modern day slavery, human sex trafficking and prevention.
“Sometimes the doors that are open for you are very few and very narrow. And so we have to begin to think about where people are vulnerable and really speak to the vulnerabilities in our lives and in the lives of others,” Waller said.
"So we host an awareness conference every January. And the very first time that we had a viewing, a documentary viewing, we had, like, 3,000 people show up and blew us away."
Waller said it's easy to think that "[our efforts] are just impacting one, 10, 20, 30 lives. But we forget that if one life is changed, it changes the lives of those who are to come generationally behind them. But also the lives of the people in their networks. And so that's why this is such a huge honor to draw attention to the issue, to help people to understand that the impact that we have on children in a positive way really opens doors and pathways that we can't even begin to imagine."
Waller said she was humbled and shocked to be honored by Casey. “I actually thought the call was for my husband,” she said.
“I'm one of those folks that just kind of just does," she said. "I'm not looking for anything. I just always try to do the next right thing. And as it relates to this issue, the next right thing is a lot. And so much that it's not just that we have the ministry, but we personally, as a family invest in the fight as well. And so there's this all of this connection, connectivity to it. So it's really an honor. It's really humbling."
