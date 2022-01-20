Ella Mae Mack, 95, retired Philadelphia school teacher

Ella Mae Mack, who taught home economics in the School District of Philadelphia for over 30 years, died peacefully Dec. 1 in Philadelphia. She was 95. Mack was born May 23, 1926, in Greenville, South Carolina. She was the eldest child of the late Clarence C. and Ellen Goldsmith Wilson. She was baptized as a youth and raised in a Christian family.
Mack was educated in the segregated Greenville County Public School system and graduated from Sterling High School. She entered Albany State College in Georgia and soon transferred to South Carolina State College in Spartanburg, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in home economics in 1948. She later earned a master’s degree in education from Antioch University in 1981.
Mack was initiated into the Epsilon Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in 1950 and was proud to learn that Vice President Kamala Harris was also a member. Mack was a life member of the South Carolina State University National Alumni Association.
She married Wilbur E. Mack in 1951. They were married 64 years before his death in 2015. Their union produced one son.
Mack began her teaching career in Philadelphia at the Elisha Kent Kane School. After the Kane School closed, she taught at Northeast High School, retiring in 1986.
Mack joined Grace Baptist Church in 1960 under the late Rev. Jeremiah A. Wright Sr. She was an active member for over 50 years and held leadership positions in a wide range of ministries, boards and committees.
Her sister, Ruby Lee Wilson Chambers, two years her junior, predeceased her as an adult. Her father, who had been exposed to gas while serving in World War I, died from chronic pneumonia when she was 12.
Mack is survived by her son, Dr. Stephen E. Mack (Michelle); grandchildren, Nicole Michelle (Tommy Mapp) and Stephen II; and great grand children Salim and Sabria Epps and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
