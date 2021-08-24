Anyone with the following conditions is eligible for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna:
Active treatment for any cancer (not history) including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgery within two years.
Receipt of solid-organ transplant and currently taking immunosuppressive therapy.
Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).
Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
Steroids — daily or regular doses of prednisone, prednisolone, decadron. (Not single injection.)
Alkylating agents and antimetabolites used for chemotherapy medications
TNF blockers: Most common are Humira, Enbrel, Remicade, Simponi — the generic names end with either -ercept or – iximab. Used for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis/Crohn’s disease, ankylosing spondylitis.
— Montgomery County Office of Public Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.