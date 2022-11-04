Caribbean immigrants who came to America in the ‘70s can recall a whole different playing field when we look at the political arena back then. Elections were a lot more peaceful. The transfer of power from one politician to another, from one political party to another, was just a natural part of the process. Democrats and Republicans may not have seen eye-to-eye with each other, but they could always agree to disagree and let the will of the people go forth. Not so anymore!
Everything has changed since Trumpism has been introduced into the mix. As we approach another election there is a huge question mark as to where this country is headed. What are these people who are still crying election fraud looking for? These Trumpers, these QAnon people, these white supremacists, what are they trying to do? Is our democracy going to hell in a handbasket? Is democracy going to prevail or are we on our way to some type of “ism?” Do they feel that socialism is the solution? Socialism is an economic and political system where the workers or the government own the buildings and tools that make goods and services like farms and factories. This can be achieved through decentralized and direct worker-ownership, or through centralized state-ownership of the means of production. Do they feel that Marxism or communism is the solution?
We are in the freest country in the world and all people do is nitpick and fault-find. There is always some crying that their freedom is being infringed upon. Really?
It is a scary thought that things are regressing, that we are going back in time. It seems that many are making efforts to wipe out any type of progress that we have made as human beings. To think that the white majority feel threatened by the idea that people of color could possibly have more rights that could level the playing field here in America. To think that they will do whatever it takes to ensure that it does not happen, is just mind-blowing!
The Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021, has given the world a view of an America that has not been seen since the 1800s during the War of 1812 when the Capitol was destroyed. We have just gotten a small glimpse of what domestic terrorism looks like when politicians have dereliction of duty. Already there are accusations of fraud flying left and right and the 2022 primaries have barely started. What is going to happen when all the votes come in on the week of Nov. 8?
Many years ago, the citizen of some Caribbean countries would rise up and resort to violence in the heat of a political campaign. Today when one compares political campaigns in the U.S. to that of Caribbean countries, most of the violent responses in the Caribbean have decreased. Violence is American election years are on the increase. Are we going to put democracy on the backburner and say later for that? Is America stepping away as the leader of the world, a shining example of democracy?
Who could ever imagine that we would live to see the day when American politicians would not accept the result of an election. Instead of setting an example of good leadership they spend their time attacking one another.
Most people are saddened by the fact that the families of election workers are being threatened and intimidated in different parts of the United States. Many of these victims have walked away from jobs that they have done for 30 years and are being replaced by Trumpers who have bought into the election conspiracy theory and fraud that Donald Trump has been spewing.
This America that we live in today is not the America we signed up for. It is not the “America, land of the free and the home of the brave” that we dreamed of prior to our immigration to this land. We Caribbean people heard about America, the greatest country on Earth, where laws are respected and obeyed, an America wherein leaders are respected by their fellowmen, and it did not matter if they were Democrats or Republicans.
You people who are crying foul, you need to stop reading the conspiracy theories, the garbage that is being published on websites, and do your own research. Learn about your own country’s history. When it comes time to vote, research your candidates and learn who they are. Which one of the candidates has been doing grassroots work that impacts your community? Which party has historically been proposing bills that has your best interest at heart? Which party has been voting against the bills that would benefit your community? That is how you participate in the political process and that is how you ensure that you are playing a role in deciding who will be able to make decisions on things that will greatly impact your life.
America, we’re better than this!
