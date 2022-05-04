Republican candidates for governor meet at a forum at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., Jan. 5. Republicans have made anger over the 2020 election a staple of this year's mid-term primary campaigns as Democrats appear prepared to tie them to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, contending that Republican-sponsored election legislation is an attack on voting rights. Pennsylvania's primary election is May 17. — Patriot-News Photo/Mark Pynes