State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg, Pa., in November 2020. State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said Aug. 20, 2021, that he’s putting Sen. Cris Dush, R-Bradford, in charge of an “election integrity” undertaking and removing Mastriano, whom he said he had “many frustrations” with. — AP/Julio Cortez