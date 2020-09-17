Vice Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris toured the city’s Black businesses and organizations Thursday as she and Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden push to engage Black voters less than two months before the election.

Thursday also marked Harris’ first stop in Philadelphia since Biden announced in July the city would be the site of his official campaign headquarters.

Harris (D-Calif.) detailed policies that would address especial issues facing the Black community at a “Sister to Sister, Mobilizing in Action” conversation hosted by City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker and She Can Win.

Sara Lomax-Reese, CEO of WURD, asked the first question, stating what would the Biden/Harris administration do to address “the historic inequities around race and racism for Black Americans.”

Harris responded with several agenda items including investments in small businesses and education.

“The one thing about this COVID...it has been an accelerator...It has accelerated the disparities. It has highlighted the injustices,” Harris said. “There are the issues that we need to address in our education system, in our criminal justice system, in our economic systems, in our public health system and not one to the exclusion of the others.”

Harris called small businesses the “lifeblood” of the community, particularly and said, if elected, the administration would improve access to capital.

“One of our biggest areas of focus is what we need to do around access to capital, so we will put $100 billion targeted at Black and brown communities into low interest loans for small business communities that are working in the community,” Harris said. “Access to capital is simply about giving people the ability to start up. The entrepreneurship is already in the community but the access to capital is not.”

Harris, a Howard University alumna, added that another part of their plan is a $70 billion investment, with an emphasis on research in HBCUs, which she said “will always be one of the main sources of young, Black brilliant minds.”

She also noted that students whose families make less than $125,000 a year would be able to attend a four year public school, including a private HBCU, for free.

Speaking to health disparities, Harris said the administration plans to “track racial disparities in healthcare.”

On the criminal justice front, Sen. Harris proposed a number of policies including a national ban on chokeholds and carotid holds, stating that “George Floyd would be alive today if that were the case.”

“It is about what we need to do around police accountability as well as reform of the system as a whole. We need a national use of force standard,” Harris said. “In many jurisdictions, when there is an excessive use of force, the question that is asked about that use of force, is, Was that use of force reasonable? We all know you can reason away just about anything. The more fair question to ask is was that use of force necessary?”

Harris also proposed that the Department of Justice put “teeth into pattern and practice investigations of law enforcement agencies that have a history or pattern or practice of discrimination including excessive force,” and a national database that “tracks “police officers who break the law.

Responding to a question about improving public education, Harris decried the “deterioration” of schools across the country and said the Biden/Harris administration would “[increase] Title I funding” and “pay our teachers more.”

She pointed out that such a move would be necessary because “the cost of living has gone up but the wages [have] remained stagnant.”

On the issue of gun violence, she proposed background checks and a ban on assault weapons, stating that there is “no reason” for them on the streets of a “civil society.”

Sen. Harris began her tour in West Oak Lane where she joined Congressman Dwight Evans for a tour of the Ogontz Ave. business corridor. She greeted and elbow bumped Black business owners who shared their stories, including the struggles they’ve encountered in the midst of the pandemic. Harris spoke with Paulette Beale Harris, Owner of Paul Beale’s Florist; and Altermese Beale, the family matriarch.

Beale Harris pleaded with Sen. Harris to pull through in the race as she said her business survival depended on it. “You [just] don’t understand,” said Beale Harris, stressing the urgency of the election.

Sen. Harris also stopped at Relish restaurant, where she photographed with owners, the Bynum brothers.

Harris’ motorcade mainly traveled through the Black and brown communities of North, Northwest and Fairhill. As it winded through neighborhoods, blocking streets, thousands of Black onlookers held cell phones up, waved, and cheered, while others stood in awe.

Harris ended her public tour with a Latino community roundtable at Taller Puertorriqueno in Fairhill. She then went to Philadelphia Democratic headquarters in Northern Liberties before stopping at Biden-Harris campaign headquarters in Center City

“We don’t want anyone to think we are singularly excited...simply because we have a complexion connection,” said City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker to Harris during the Mt. Airy stop. “We want you because you are prepared. We can’t close the gap between the haves and the have-nots without you.”